Women's Champions League final form guide
Sunday 2 May 2021
How the final contenders Barcelona and Chelsea are getting on ahead of the 16 May decider in Gothenburg.
See the most recent form for the UEFA Women's Champions League final contenders.Women's domestic leagues: latest standings
Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results are domestic league games unless otherwise stated.
Barcelona
Last six games: WWDWWW
Last match: Barcelona 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg), 02/05
Next match: Sevilla vs Barcelona (Copa de la Reina quarter-final), 05/05
Where they stand: 1st in Primera División, Copa de la Reina quarter-final
Chelsea
Last six games: WLDWWW
Last match: Chelsea 4-1 Bayern (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg), 02/05
Next match: Tottenham vs Chelsea, 05/05
Where they stand: 2nd in FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Cup round of 16, FA WSL Cup winners