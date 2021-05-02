Women's Champions League final form guide

See the most recent form for the UEFA Women's Champions League final contenders.



Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results are domestic league games unless otherwise stated.

Barcelona

Last six games: WWDWWW

Last match: Barcelona 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg), 02/05

Next match: Sevilla vs Barcelona (Copa de la Reina quarter-final), 05/05

Where they stand: 1st in Primera División, Copa de la Reina quarter-final

Chelsea

Last six games: WLDWWW

Last match: Chelsea 4-1 Bayern (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg), 02/05

Next match: Tottenham vs Chelsea, 05/05

Where they stand: 2nd in FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Cup round of 16, FA WSL Cup winners