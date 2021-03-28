Women's Champions League quarter-final form guide

See the most recent form for the UEFA Women's Champions League contenders.

Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results are domestic league games unless otherwise stated. The Swedish league is played by calendar year and their 2021 season has not yet begun.

Quarter-finals

Wolfsburg (GER) vs Chelsea (ENG) – first leg 1-2

Manchester City (ENG) vs Barcelona (ESP) – first leg 0-3

Lyon (FRA, holders) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – first leg 1-0

Rosengård (SWE) vs Bayern München (GER) – first leg 0-3

Semi-finals (24/25 April & 1/2 May)

1: Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona/Manchester City

2: Bayern/Rosengård vs Chelsea/Wolfsburg

Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1

Wolfsburg

Last six games: WLWWWW

Last match: Sand 1-3 Wolfsburg, 28/03

Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Chelsea

Last six games: WWWWDW

Last match: Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa, 28/03

Where they stand: 1st in FA Women’s Super League, FA WSL Cup winners

Manchester City

Last six games: WLWWWW

Last match: Manchester City 1-0 Reading, 27/03

Where they stand: 2nd in FA Women’s Super League

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Sevilla 0-4 Barcelona, 27/03

Where they stand: 1st in Primera División

2020 semi-final highlights: Paris 0-1 Lyon

Lyon

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Dijon 0-3 Lyon, 27/03

Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain

Last six games: WLWWWW

Last match: Montpellier 0-3 Paris, 27/03

Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup round of 16

Rosengård

Last six games: DLWWWD

Last match: Rosengård 3-3 Kristiangard, 27/03 (Swedish Cup group stage)

Where they stand: 2nd in 2020 Damallsvenskan, 2021 Swedish Cup semi-finals

Bayern

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Duisburg 0-6 Bayern, 28/03

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals