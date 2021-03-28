Women's Champions League quarter-final form guide
Sunday 28 March 2021
How the contenders are getting on ahead of the quarter-final second legs.
See the most recent form for the UEFA Women's Champions League contenders.Women's domestic leagues: latest standings
Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results are domestic league games unless otherwise stated. The Swedish league is played by calendar year and their 2021 season has not yet begun.
Quarter-finals
Wolfsburg (GER) vs Chelsea (ENG) – first leg 1-2
Manchester City (ENG) vs Barcelona (ESP) – first leg 0-3
Lyon (FRA, holders) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – first leg 1-0
Rosengård (SWE) vs Bayern München (GER) – first leg 0-3
Semi-finals (24/25 April & 1/2 May)
1: Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona/Manchester City
2: Bayern/Rosengård vs Chelsea/Wolfsburg
Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)
Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1
Wolfsburg (1-2) Chelsea
Wolfsburg
Last six games: WLWWWW
Last match: Sand 1-3 Wolfsburg, 28/03
Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
Chelsea
Last six games: WWWWDW
Last match: Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa, 28/03
Where they stand: 1st in FA Women’s Super League, FA WSL Cup winners
Manchester City (0-3) Barcelona
Manchester City
Last six games: WLWWWW
Last match: Manchester City 1-0 Reading, 27/03
Where they stand: 2nd in FA Women’s Super League
Barcelona
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Sevilla 0-4 Barcelona, 27/03
Where they stand: 1st in Primera División
Lyon (1-0) Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Dijon 0-3 Lyon, 27/03
Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup round of 16
Paris Saint-Germain
Last six games: WLWWWW
Last match: Montpellier 0-3 Paris, 27/03
Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup round of 16
Rosengård (0-3) Bayern München
Rosengård
Last six games: DLWWWD
Last match: Rosengård 3-3 Kristiangard, 27/03 (Swedish Cup group stage)
Where they stand: 2nd in 2020 Damallsvenskan, 2021 Swedish Cup semi-finals
Bayern
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Duisburg 0-6 Bayern, 28/03
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals