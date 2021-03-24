Women's Champions League quarter-final guide

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals kicked off on Wednesday with Lyon, Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern securing leads to take into the returns next Wednesday and Thursday.

The draw for the rest of the competition is already made on the road to Gothenburg on 16 May.

Road to Gothenburg

Quarter-finals (second legs: 31 March/1 April)

Rosengård (SWE) vs Bayern München (GER) – first leg 0-3

Lyon (FRA, holders) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – first leg 1-0

Manchester City (ENG) vs Barcelona (ESP) – first leg 0-3

Wolfsburg (GER) vs Chelsea (ENG) – first leg 1-2



Semi-final draw (24/25 April & 1/2 May)

1: Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona/Manchester City

2: Bayern/Rosengård vs Chelsea/Wolfsburg



Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1

Wednesday 31 March:

Wolfsburg (1-2) Chelsea (played in Budapest)

Chelsea's Pernille Harder scored in the first leg, also in Budapest, against her former side.

Wolfsburg have knocked Chelsea out in all their three previous ties.

Manchester City (0-3) Barcelona

Jenni Hermoso got the third first-leg goal in Monza to move to be overall competition top scorer on five.

Barcelona have lost both their previous ties against English clubs, and similarly Manchester City have never eliminated Spanish opposition.

Lyon (1-0) Paris Saint-Germain

Wendie Renard got the first-leg goal, just as she scored to give Lyon a 1-0 semi-final win against Paris last August in Bilbao.

Lyon (who have won all their 11 past quarter-final ties) also beat Paris in the 2015/16 semi-finals, and 2017 final – but Paris were the last team to knock Lyon out of this competition, in the 2014/15 round of 16.

Thursday 1 April:

Rosengård vs Bayern München

Bayern stretched their winning run in all competitions to 24 since last August's quarter-final loss to Lyon with their first-leg victory.

Rosengård are aiming to reach the final in their native Sweden.

Wednesday 24 March:

Barcelona 3-0 Manchester City (played in Monza)

Chelsea 2-1 Wolfsburg (played in Budapest)

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon

Bayern München vs Rosengård