Women's Champions League quarter-final guide

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals kick off on Wednesday as holders Lyon visit Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona face Manchester City, Chelsea take on Wolfsburg and Bayern München meet a Rosengård side hoping to make the final in their native Sweden.

The second legs are on 31 March and 1 April, with the draw for the rest of the competition already made on the road to Gothenburg on 16 May.

Road to Gothenburg

Quarter-finals (24 March & 31 March/1 April)

Bayern München (GER) vs Rosengård (SWE)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Lyon (FRA, holders)

Barcelona (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) vs Wolfsburg (GER)



Semi-final draw (24/25 April & 1/2 May)

1: Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona/Manchester City

2: Bayern/Rosengård vs Chelsea/Wolfsburg



Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1

Wednesday 24 March

Barcelona vs Manchester City (played in Monza)

City have lost both their previous ties against Spanish opposition (against Atlético in the last two seasons).

Barcelona have lost both their previous ties against English opposition (against Arsenal in their debut tie in 2013/14 and Bristol Academy the following season).

Chelsea vs Wolfsburg (played in Budapest)

Three of Chelsea's four previous campaigns have been ended by Wolfsburg, in the 2015/16 round of 16, 2016/17 round of 32 and 2017/18 semi-finals.

Reigning UEFA Women's Player of the Year Pernille Harder joined Chelsea from Wolfsburg just after last season's final loss to Lyon.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon

2020 semi-final highlights: Paris 0-1 Lyon

Lyon have won all 11 of their previous quarter-finals and are aiming to extend their records of five titles in a row and seven overall.

Lyon beat Paris in the 2019/20 and 2015/16 semi-finals, and 2017 final – but Paris were the last team to knock Lyon out of this competition, in the 2014/15 round of 16.

Bayern München vs Rosengård

Bayern and Rosengård have both been in one previous semi-final.

Bayern's team includes former Rosengård players Simone Boye Sørensen and Amanda Ilestedt

Wednesday 31 March

Wolfsburg vs Chelsea (played in Budapest)

Manchester City vs Barcelona

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain

Thursday 1 April

Rosengård vs Bayern München