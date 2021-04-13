Women's Champions League quarter-final guide

Barcelona, Bayern and Chelsea are through, with the final UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finalist to be decided when Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain meet in their rescheduled game on 18 April.

The draw for the rest of the competition is already made on the road to Gothenburg on 16 May.

Road to Gothenburg

Watch highlights of Lyon's seven final wins and trophy lifts

Quarter-finals

Wolfsburg (GER) 1-5 Chelsea (ENG) – 1-2, 0-3

Manchester City (ENG) 2-4 Barcelona (ESP) – 0-3, 2-1

Rosengård (SWE) vs Bayern München (GER) – 0-3, 0-1

Lyon (FRA, holders) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – first leg 1-0

Semi-final draw (24/25 April & 1/2 May)

1: Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona

2: Bayern vs Chelsea



Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1

Sunday 18 April

Lyon (1-0) Paris Saint-Germain

Wendie Renard celebrates her first-leg goal AFP via Getty Images

Perhaps no team is hungrier to knock Lyon off their perch than domestic rivals Paris, but the capital side face a mighty task after the seven-time European champions did what champions do in the first leg: win after being outplayed. Wendie Renard's late penalty was tough on a Paris side that had pressed with intensity and created numerous chances, and Olivier Echouafni's players will need to build on those positives as they enter Lyon's den.

The holders have won all 11 of their previous quarter-finals, but their advantage is slim and Paris – still ahead of OL in the French league – remain the last club to have knocked them out of this competition.

1 April

Rosengård 0-1 Bayern (agg: 0-4)

31 March

Wolfsburg 0-3 Chelsea (agg: 1-5, played in Budapest)

Manchester City 2-1 Barcelona (agg: 2-4)

24 March

Barcelona 3-0 Manchester City (played in Monza)

Chelsea 2-1 Wolfsburg (played in Budapest)

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon

Bayern München 3-0 Rosengård