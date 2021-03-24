Lyon, Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern win Women's Champions League quarter-final first legs

Lyon, Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern secured victories in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first legs today.

The second legs start next Wednesday and Thursday, with the draw for the rest of the competition already made on the road to Gothenburg on 16 May.

Barcelona 3-0 Manchester City (played in Monza)

Mariona Caldentey celebrates with Asisat Oshoala Getty Images

The 2019 runners-up have one foot in the semi-finals after a convincing win in Italy. Lluís Cortés's team dominated possession from the off and, though the outstanding Ellie Roebuck initially kept them a bay, the pressure told ten minutes before the interval via a superb shot form Asisat Oshoala.

Mariona Caldentey's penalty doubled Barcelona's lead soon after the restart, and hopes of a City comeback were dented when Chloe Kelly's powerful spot kick was brilliantly saved by Sandra Paños. Substitute Jenni Hermoso added a late third to leave Barcelona firmly in the driving seat.



Chelsea 2-1 Wolfsburg (played in Budapest)

Pernille Harder after scoring Chelsea's second AFP via Getty Images

Pernille Harder scored against her old club but Dominique Janssen's penalty gave a mostly dominant Wolfsburg hope for the return. With the score at 0-0, Wolfsburg's Alex Popp and Ewa Pajor hit the woodwork and Chelsea's German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made several close-range saves.

However, on 55 minutes it was Chelsea who went ahead, Fran Kirby setting up Sam Kerr to finish from a tight angle. Harder struck in the 66th minute after the ball was worked right by Kirby and Kerr, but Wolfsburg soon had their away goal, the excellent Svenja Huth fouled by Magdalena Eriksson, inviting Janssen to make no mistake from the spot.

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon

Wendie Renard wheels away after scoring from the spot UEFA via Getty Images

Paris were left ruing missed chances after Wendie Renard's 86th-minute penalty gave holders Lyon what could prove a crucial lead against their French rivals. Nikita Parris had tested Christiane Endler early on but Paris responded well at the Parc des Princes, pressing their opponents and forcing Sarah Bouhaddi into a string of saves.

Lyon upped their tempo after the break and Endler again denied Parris as a far more even second half unfolded – but the goal still came out of the blue as Renard, who headed the semi-final winner against Paris last season, converted following a handball from Formiga, who still set records by playing in this tie at the age of 43.

Bayern München 3-0 Rosengård

Bayern celebrate their second against Rosengård UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern bore the weight of being the favourites well, taking an early lead through Linda Dallmann, her third in the competition this season. Sweden's Rosengård, aiming to reach the final in their home nation, rallied quickly but were kept at bay by Bayern's tight defence, and crisp, precise passes served to undo the guests as a fine finish from Klara Bühl made it 2-0 on 28 minutes.

Bayern kept up the pressure after the break, and were ultimately rewarded as Lineth Beerensteyn stabbed home the rebound from her own shot to make it 3-0, the win extending her side's run to 24 successive wins in all competitions.

Wednesday 31 March

Wolfsburg vs Chelsea (first leg: 1-2) (played in Budapest)

Manchester City vs Barcelona (first leg: 0-3)

Thursday 1 April

Rosengård vs Bayern München (first leg: 0-3)

TBC

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain (first leg: 1-0)

Road to Gothenburg

Semi-final draw (24/25 April & 1/2 May)

1: Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona/Manchester City

2: Bayern/Rosengård vs Chelsea/Wolfsburg



Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1