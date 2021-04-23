Women's Champions League: meet the semi-finalists

Both UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final ties are now set for the next two Sundays as Paris Saint-Germain, after ending Lyon's five-year reign, take on Barcelona, while Bayern München face Chelsea.

We profile the contenders for glory in Gothenburg on 16 May, all four aiming to lift the trophy for the first time.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona

Bayern München vs Chelsea

Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg):

Bayern/Chelsea vs Paris/Barcelona

Tie-by-tie guide:

Paris Saint-Germain

Round of 32: Górnik Łęczna 8-1agg

Round of 16: Sparta Praha 5-3agg

Quarter-final: Lyon 2-2agg (won on away goals)

Season top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (3)

Previous best: runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)

2019/20: semi-finals

Semi-final record: W2 L2

Paris became the first team to knock Lyon out of Europe since themselves in the 2014/15 round of 16.

Won 5-1 on aggregate against Barcelona in the 2017 semi-finals and also 1-0 in the last eight a year earlier.

Barcelona

Round of 32: PSV Eindhoven 8-2agg

Round of 16: Fortuna Hjørring 9-0agg

Quarter-finals: Manchester City 5-2agg

Season top scorer: Jenni Hermoso (5)

Previous best: runners-up (2018/19)

2019/20: semi-finals

Semi-final record: W1 L2

Were the first finalists from Spain in 2019.

Caroline Graham Hansen and Alexia Putellas are both set to bring up 50 European appearances in the first leg.

Bayern München

Round of 32: Ajax 6-1agg

Round of 16: BIIK-Kazygurt 9-1agg

Quarter-finals: Rosengård 4-0agg

Season top scorers: Lineth Beerensteyn/Linda Dallmann/Sydney Lohmann/Lea Schüller (3)

Previous best: semi-finals (2018/19)

2019/20: quarter-finals

Semi-final record: W0 L1

The only German entrants not to win the title in their debut campaign, they are aiming to make the final at their seventh attempt.

Will face Melanie Leupolz, who left in the summer for Chelsea after six years with Bayern.

Chelsea

Round of 32: Benfica 8-0agg

Round of 16: Atlético 3-0agg

Quarter-finals: Wolfsburg 5-1agg

Season top scorer: Fran Kirby (4)

Previous best: semi-finals (2017/18, 2018/19)

2019/20: did not enter

Semi-final record: W0 L2

