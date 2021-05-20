Women's Champions League Squad of the Season 2020/21

The Squad of the Season for the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League has been selected by the UEFA technical observers.

Just as Lyon's five-year reign as champions was ended and Barcelona claimed their first title by beating debut finalists Chelsea, so the all-star 23 is much changed from last season – with only six players picked again, including no midfielders, and 11 chosen for the first time. Having had at least eight players feature for each of the last five seasons, Lyon are not represented, with Barcelona instead providing eight and Chelsea six.

Pernille Harder is involved for the fifth season in succession having been picked in all four of her Wolfsburg campaigns and now her first Chelsea year. She is one off Dzsenifer Marozsán's streak of six nominations, a run which ended this term.

Sandra Paños previously featured in 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Christiane Endler, Kathrin Hendrich, Caroline Graham Hansen and Jenni Hermoso also figured in last season's squad alongside Harder and Paños.

Irene Paredes and Alexia Putellas were also chosen in 2018/19.

Fran Kirby and Lieke Martens both made the cut in 2017/18.

Grace Geyoro and Ashley Lawrence were on the list back in 2016/17.

Sam Kerr and Sam Mewis are both selected in their debut seasons in Europe.

2021 final highlights: Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona

Goalkeepers

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sandra Paños (Barcelona)



Defenders

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

Marina Hegering (Bayern München)

Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg)

Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mapi León (Barcelona)

Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain)



Midfielders

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

Sophie Ingle (Chelsea)

Sydney Lohmann (Bayern München)

Lina Magull (Bayern München)

Sam Mewis (Manchester City)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Bonmatí's Player of the Match final display for Barcelona

Forwards

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

Statistics

By club ...

Barcelona 8

Chelsea 6

Paris Saint-Germain 4

Bayern München 3

Manchester City 1

Wolfsburg 1

Top five goals

By nationality ...

Spain 7

Germany 5

Australia 1

Canada 1

Chile 1

Denmark 1

England 1

France 1

Netherlands 1

Norway 1

Sweden 1

United States 1

Wales 1

UEFA technical observers

Corinne Diacre, Brent Hills, Jarmo Matikainen, Anna Signeul, Monika Staab, Jorge Vilda