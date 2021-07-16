Bilbao to stage 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final

San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao will stage the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final, following a decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Upcoming UEFA Women's Champions League final venues 2022: Juventus Stadium, Turin

2023: PSV Stadium, Eindhoven

2024: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao



The 50,000-plus capacity home of Bilbao's Athletic Club was built on the site of the old San Mamés, replacing the 90-year-old arena of the same name. The Athletic women's team have played several games in the new stadium, attracting 48,121 fans for a 2019 cup tie against Atlético, at the time a Spanish record.

2020 semi-final in Bilbao: Paris 0-1 Lyon

San Mamés previously staged two quarter-finals and a semi-final when the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League concluded with an eight-team knockout tournament played behind closed doors. The other matches including the final were played in San Sebastián, the second time the competition had concluded in Spain after the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe staged the decider of the first rebranded UEFA Women's Champions League in 2010.

Bilbao was among the cities initially selected to host games at UEFA EURO 2020, but local COVID-19 restrictions on match attendances meant the matches were reallocated to Seville.

The 2022 final will be played on Sunday 22 May at Juventus Stadium, Turin, concluding the first season since the introduction of a 16-team group stage, while Eindhoven was awarded the 2023 final in March 2020.