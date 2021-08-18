Women's Champions League round 1 finals set

The new-look UEFA Women's Champions League has begun with the round 1 semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, setting up the 15 finals on Friday and Saturday.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the new 16-team group stage, which starts in October. It will be split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off matches: semi-finals and finals/third-place play-offs. The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, with the draw streamed at 13:00 CET on Sunday.

Two groups will be decided on Friday, with debutants Hoffenheim and AC Milan facing off in one final and Vllaznia taking on Ferencváros. The other groups end on Saturday.



At a glance

• Familiar campaigners through from the semis include 2007 winners Arsenal and Juventus, whose men's stadium will host the final in May.

• Racing FC Union Luxembourg became the first team from their nation to win a game in this competition.

• Debutants Bordeaux (who conceded an equaliser in added time then immediately struck a winner), Hoffenheim, Kristianstad and AC Milan all went through, as did Rosenborg, the former Trondheims-Ørn entering for the first time in their new guise.

• Debutants defeated in semi-finals were Dinamo-BSUPC, Czarni Sosnowiec, Hayasa, Slovácko, Celtic and Lokomotiv Moskva.

• All groups consist of four teams except the three-sided champions path Group 11. The seeded club, Vllaznia, progressed straight to the final.

• All kick-off times CET.



League path

Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They are competing in four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.

The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Zürich)

17 August:

Semi-finals

Hoffenheim 1-0 Valur

Zürich 1-2 AC Milan

20 August:

Third-place match

Zürich vs Valur (14:00)

Final

Hoffenheim vs AC Milan (20:00)

Group 2 (hosts Kristianstad)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Brøndby 0-1 Kristianstad

Bordeaux 2-1 Slovácko

21 August:

Third-place match

Brøndby vs Slovácko (14:00)

Final

Bordeaux vs Kristianstad (20:00)

Group 3 (hosts Rosenborg)

18 August:

Semi-finals

FC Minsk 1-2 Rosenborg

Levante 2-1 Celtic

21 August:

Third-place match

FC Minsk vs Celtic (12:00)

Final

Levante vs Rosenborg (18:00)

Top five goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League

Group 4 (hosts Lokomotiv Moskva)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Arsenal 4-0 Okzhetpes

PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Lokomotiv Moskva

21 August:

Third-place match

Okzhetpes vs Lokomotiv Moskva (12:00)

Final

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (18:00)

Enter in round 2

Lyon, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Slavia Praha, Rosengård, Real Madrid



Champions path

Forty-three teams enter at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They compete in 11 knockout mini-tournaments: ten with four teams and one with three teams. The highest-ranked team will be at home in each final

The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Gintra)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Breidablik 7-0 KÍ Klaksvík

Gintra 2-0 Flora Tallinn

21 August:

Third-place match

KÍ Klaksvík vs Flora Tallinn (11:00)

Final

Ginta vs Breidablik (17:00)

Group 2 (hosts Glasgow City)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Glasgow City 3-0 Birkirkara

BIIK-Shymkent 4-0 Slovan Bratislava

21 August:

Third-place match

Slovan Bratislava vs Birkirkara (16:00)

Final

BIIK-Shymkent vs Glasgow City (21:00)

Group 3 (hosts Osijek)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Anderlecht 3-0 Hayasa

Osijek 5-0 Breznica Pljevlja

21 August:

Third-place match

Breznica Pljevlja vs Hayasa (15:00)

Final

Anderlecht vs Osijek (21:00)

Group 4 (hosts SFK 2000 Sarajevo)

Racing Union made history for Luxembourg FK Sarajevo

18 August:

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Benfica 4-0 Qiryat-Gat

21 August:

Third-place match

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Qiryat-Gat (11:00)

Final

Benfica vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg (17:00)

Group 5 (hosts Åland United)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Servette FC Chênois 1-0 Glentoran

Olimpia Cluj 0-4 Åland United

21 August:

Third-place match

Olimpia Cluj vs Glentoran (13:00)

Final

Servette FC Chênois vs Åland United (19:00)

Listen to the new Women's Champions League anthem

Group 6 (hosts Apollon LFC)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC 2-0 Dinamo-BSUPC (aet)

CSKA Moskva 4-1 Swansea City (aet)

21 August:

Third-place match

Dinamo-BSUPC vs Swansea City (16:45)

Final

Apollon LFC vs CSKA Moskva (21:15)

Group 7 (hosts PAOK)

18 August:

Semi-finals

PAOK 6-0 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi

Vålerenga 5-0 Mitrovica

21 August:

Third-place match

Mitrovica vs Agarista CSF Anenii Noi (17:00)

Final

Vålerenga vs PAOK (16:00)

Group 8 (hosts Juventus)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Juventus 12-0 Kamenica Sasa

St. Pölten 7-0 Beşiktaş

St. Pölten won through to face Juventus AFP via Getty Images

21 August:

Third-place match

Beşiktaş vs Kamenica Sasa (15:00)

Final

St. Pölten vs Juventus (21:00)

Group 9 (hosts Twente)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Spartak Subotica 5-2 Peamount United

Twente 9-0 WFC Nike



21 August:

Third-place match

Peamount United vs WFC Nike (12:00)

Final

Twente vs Spartak Subotica (19:00)

The new UEFA Women's Champions League

Group 10 (hosts Pomurje Beltinci)

18 August:

Semi-finals

WFC Kharkiv 5-1 NSA Sofia

Pomurje Beltinci 6-1 Rīgas Futbola skola

21 August:

Third-place match

NSA Sofia vs Rīgas Futbola skola (11:00)

Final

WFC Kharkiv vs Pomurje Beltinci (17:00)

Group 11 (hosts Czarni Sosnowiec)



17 August:

Semi-final

Ferencváros 2-1 Czarni Sosnowiec

20 August:

Final

Vllaznia vs Ferencváros (20:00)

Enter in round 2

Sparta Praha, Häcken, Køge

Season calendar

Round 2 draw

22 August

Round 2

First leg: 31 August/1 September

Second leg: 8/9 September

Group stage draw

13 September

Group stage

Matchday 1: 5/6 October

Matchday 2: 13/14 October

Matchday 3: 9/10 November

Matchday 4: 17/18 November

Matchday 5: 8/9 December

Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Date tbc