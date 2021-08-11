Women's Champions League round 1 begins 17 August
Wednesday 11 August 2021
Article summary
The likes of Arsenal and Juventus are involved in round 1, with the semis on 17 and 18 August and finals three days later.
Article top media content
Article body
The new-look UEFA Women's Champions League kicks off on 17 and 18 August with the round 1 semi-finals, followed by the finals three days later.
Round 1 is one of two rounds before the new 16-team group stage, which begins in October. It will be split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off matches: semi-finals (17 and 18 August) and finals/third-place play-offs (20 and 21 August). The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, with the draw on 22 August.See who enters in round 2 and the group stage
All the matches
• Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 19th time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). For Brøndby and Sarajevo, this is their 19th straight entry.
• Arsenal won the UEFA Women's Cup in 2006/07.
• Juventus are aiming to reach the final on home turf, with the 22 May decider set to be played at their men's home stadium.
• Debuts: Dinamo-BSUPC, Czarni Sosnowiec, Hayasa, Bordeaux, Hoffenheim, Kristianstad, Slovácko, AC Milan, Celtic, Lokomotiv Moskva.
• Rosenborg previously entered as Trondheims-Ørn.
• All groups consist of four teams except the three-sided champions path Group 11. The seeded club, Vllaznia, progress straight to the final. That group is played on 17 and 20 August along with league path Group 1, with the rounds in all other mini-tournaments played a day later.
• All kick-off times CET.
League path
- Sixteen teams will enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.
- They will be drawn into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.
- The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts Zürich)
17 August:
Semi-finals
Hoffenheim vs Valur (14:00)
Zürich vs AC Milan (20:00)
20 August:
Third-place match (14:00)
Final (20:00)
Group 2 (hosts Kristianstad)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Brøndby vs Kristianstad (14:00)
Bordeaux vs Slovácko (20:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (14:00)
Final (20:00)
Group 3 (hosts Rosenborg)
18 August:
Semi-finals
FC Minsk vs Rosenborg (12:00)
Levante vs Celtic (18:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (12:00)
Final (18:00)
Group 4 (hosts Lokomotiv Moskva)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Arsenal vs Okzhetpes (12:00)
PSV Eindhoven vs Lokomotiv Moskva (18:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (12:00)
Final (18:00)
Enter in round 2
Lyon, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Slavia Praha, Rosengård, Real MadridBroadcast deal: DAZN & YouTube
Champions path
- Forty-three teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.
- They have been drawn into 11 knockout mini-tournaments: ten with four teams and one with three teams. The highest-ranked team will be at home in each final
- The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts Gintra)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Breidablik vs KÍ Klaksvík (11:00)
Gintra vs Flora Tallinn (17:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (11:00)
Final (17:00)
Group 2 (hosts Glasgow City)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Glasgow City vs Birkirkara (11:00)
BIIK-Shymkent vs Slovan Bratislava (16:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (16:00)
Final (21:00)
Group 3 (hosts Osijek)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Anderlecht vs Hayasa (15:00)
Osijek vs Breznica Pljevlja (21:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (15:00)
Final (21:00)
Group 4 (hosts SFK 2000 Sarajevo)
18 August:
Semi-finals
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg (11:00)
Benfica vs Qiryat-Gat (17:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (11:00)
Final (17:00)
Group 5 (hosts Åland United)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Servette FCCF vs Glentoran (13:00)
Olimpia Cluj vs Åland United (19:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (13:00)
Final (19:00)
Group 6 (hosts Apollon LFC)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Apollon LFC vs Dinamo-BSUPC (15:30)
CSKA Moskva vs Swansea City (20:45)
21 August:
Third-place match (15:30)
Final (20:45)
Group 7 (hosts PAOK)
18 August:
Semi-finals
PAOK vs Agarista CSF Anenii Noi (17:00)
Vålerenga vs Mitrovica (17:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (17:00)
Final (16:00)
Group 8 (hosts Juventus)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Juventus vs Kamenica Sasa (15:00)
St. Pölten vs Beşiktaş (21:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (15:00)
Final (21:00)
Group 9 (hosts Twente)
18 August:
Semi-finals
Spartak Subotica vs Peamount United (12:00)
Twente vs WFC Nike (19:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (12:00)
Final (19:00)
Group 10 (hosts Pomurje Beltinci)
18 August:
Semi-finals
WFC Kharkiv vs NSA Sofia (11:00)
Pomurje Beltinci vs Rīgas Futbola skola (17:00)
21 August:
Third-place match (11:00)
Final (17:00)
Group 11 (hosts Czarni Sosnowiec)
17 August:
Semi-final
Ferencváros vs Czarni Sosnowiec (20:45)
20 August:
Final
Vllaznia vs Ferencváros/Czarni Sosnowiec (19:45)
Enter in round 2:
Sparta Praha, Häcken, Køge
Season calendar
Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Semi-finals: 17/18 August
Finals/third-place play-offs: 20/21 August
Round 2 draw
22 August
Round 2
First leg: 31 August/1 September
Second leg: 8/9 September
Group stage draw
13 September
Group stage
Matchday 1: 5/6 October
Matchday 2: 13/14 October
Matchday 3: 9/10 November
Matchday 4: 17/18 November
Matchday 5: 8/9 December
Matchday 6: 15/16 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
20 December
Quarter-finals
First leg: 22/23 March
Second leg: 30/31 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 April
Second leg: 30 April/1 May
Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Date tbc