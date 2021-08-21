Women's Champions League round 1: see who through

Fifteen teams are through from UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 after the finals were played, as a week of action kicked off the expanded and reformatted competition.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the new 16-team group stage, which starts in October. It was split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 consisted of two stages, each of one-off matches: semi-finals (which were played on Tuesday and Wednesday) and finals/third-place play-offs. The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) progress to round 2, with the draw made on Sunday.

In Friday's two finals Hoffenheim defeated fellow debutants AC Milan 2-0 in the league path while Vllaznia pipped Ferencváros in the champions path, the first game this season to go to penalties. The 2007 champions Arsenal saw off PSV Eindhoven as 13 more finals were played on Saturday with Juventus, whose men's stadium will host the final in May, Benfica and debutants Bordeaux also among winners.



Through to round 2

League path: Arsenal, Bordeaux, Hoffenheim, Levante, Lyon*, Manchester City*, Real Madrid*, Rosengård*, Slavia Praha, Wolfsburg*

Champions path: Apollon, Benfica, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Juventus, Häcken*, Kharkiv, HB Køge*, Osijek, Servette FC Chênois, Sparta Praha*, Twente, Vålerenga, Vllaznia

*Entering directly in round 2

At a glance

Finals

Arsenal became only the fourth team to reach 50 UEFA women's club wins with their semi-final success; they have reached at least the quarter-finals in all 13 of their previous entries.

Twente were 3-0 down with ten minutes to go in their final with Spartak Subotica but came back to force extra time then win 5-3, aided by a hat-trick from Fenna Kalma, who scored a round-leading seven goals across the two games.

Hoffenheim and Bordeaux both progressed to round 2 on their debut entry.

Among the other sides through are Levante, whose last entry came in the final UEFA Women's Cup season of 2008/09. Like all the other league path winners – Arsenal, Hoffenheim and Bordeaux – Levante entered having finished third in their domestic league, the first time this has carried places in the competition under the expanded access list.

Semi-finals



Racing FC Union Luxembourg became the first team from their nation to win a game in this competition when they defeated Sarajevo in their semi-final.

Debutants Bordeaux (who conceded an equaliser in added time then immediately struck a winner), Hoffenheim, Kristianstad and AC Milan all went through from the semis, as did Rosenborg, the former Trondheims-Ørn entering for the first time in their new guise.

Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo all appeared for a record 19th time but fell in this round.

Debutants defeated in semi-finals were Dinamo-BSUPC, Czarni Sosnowiec, Hayasa, Slovácko, Celtic and Lokomotiv Moskva.

All groups consisted of four teams except the three-sided champions path Group 11. The seeded club, Vllaznia, progressed straight to the final.

League path

Sixteen teams entered at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They were competing in four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.

The winners of the four finals progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Zürich)

17 August:

Semi-finals

Hoffenheim 1-0 Valur

Zürich 1-2 AC Milan

20 August:

Third-place match

Zürich 1-3 Valur

Final

Hoffenheim 2-0 AC Milan

Group 2 (hosts Kristianstad)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Brøndby 0-1 Kristianstad

Bordeaux 2-1 Slovácko

21 August:

Third-place match

Brøndby 2-1 Slovácko

Final

Bordeaux 3-1 Kristianstad

Group 3 (hosts Rosenborg)

18 August:

Semi-finals

FC Minsk 1-2 Rosenborg

Levante 2-1 Celtic

21 August:

Third-place match

FC Minsk 3-2 Celtic

Final

Levante 4-3 Rosenborg (aet)

Group 4 (hosts Lokomotiv Moskva)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Arsenal 4-0 Okzhetpes

PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Lokomotiv Moskva

21 August:

Third-place match

Okzhetpes 0-4 Lokomotiv Moskva

Final

Arsenal 3-1 PSV Eindhoven



Champions path

Forty-three teams entered at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They competed in 11 knockout mini-tournaments: ten with four teams and one with three teams.

The winners of the 11 finals progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Gintra)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Breidablik 7-0 KÍ Klaksvík

Gintra 2-0 Flora Tallinn

21 August:

Third-place match

KÍ Klaksvík 0-1 Flora Tallinn

Final

Gintra 1-8 Breidablik

Group 2 (hosts Glasgow City)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Glasgow City 3-0 Birkirkara

BIIK-Shymkent 4-0 Slovan Bratislava

21 August:

Third-place match

Slovan Bratislava 1-0 Birkirkara (aet)

Final

BIIK-Shymkent 0-1 Glasgow City

Group 3 (hosts Osijek)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Anderlecht 3-0 Hayasa

Osijek 5-0 Breznica Pljevlja

21 August:

Third-place match

Breznica Pljevlja 3-2 Hayasa

Final

Anderlecht 0-1 Osijek

Group 4 (hosts SFK 2000 Sarajevo)

Racing Union made history for Luxembourg with their semi-final win FK Sarajevo

18 August:

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Benfica 4-0 Qiryat-Gat

21 August:

Third-place match

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 1-1 Qiryat-Gat (aet, 4-2pens)

Final

Benfica 7-0 Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Group 5 (hosts Åland United)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Servette FC Chênois 1-0 Glentoran

Olimpia Cluj 0-4 Åland United

21 August:

Third-place match

Olimpia Cluj 0-2 Glentoran

Final

Servette FC Chênois 1-0 Åland United

Group 6 (hosts Apollon LFC)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC 2-0 Dinamo-BSUPC (aet)

CSKA Moskva 4-1 Swansea City (aet)

21 August:

Third-place match

Dinamo-BSUPC 2-0 vs Swansea City

Final

Apollon LFC 2-1 CSKA Moskva

Group 7 (hosts PAOK)

18 August:

Semi-finals

PAOK 6-0 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi

Vålerenga 5-0 Mitrovica

21 August:

Third-place match

Mitrovica 3-0 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi

Final

Vålerenga 2-0 PAOK

Group 8 (hosts Juventus)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Juventus 12-0 Kamenica Sasa

St. Pölten 7-0 Beşiktaş

St. Pölten won through to face Juventus before falling in the final AFP via Getty Images

21 August:

Third-place match

Beşiktaş 4-0 Kamenica Sasa

Final

St. Pölten 1-4 Juventus

Group 9 (hosts Twente)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Spartak Subotica 5-2 Peamount United

Twente 9-0 WFC Nike



21 August:

Third-place match

Peamount United vs WFC Nike: Match cancelled

Final

Twente 5-3 Spartak Subotica (aet)

Group 10 (hosts Pomurje Beltinci)

18 August:

Semi-finals

WFC Kharkiv 5-1 NSA Sofia

Pomurje Beltinci 6-1 Rīgas Futbola skola

21 August:

Third-place match

NSA Sofia 2-1 Rīgas Futbola skola

Final

WFC Kharkiv 4-1 Pomurje Beltinci

Group 11 (hosts Czarni Sosnowiec)



17 August:

Semi-final

Ferencváros 2-1 Czarni Sosnowiec

20 August:

Final

Vllaznia 0-0 Ferencváros (aet, 3-1pens)

Season calendar

Round 2 draw

22 August

Round 2

First leg: 31 August/1 September

Second leg: 8/9 September

Group stage draw

13 September

Group stage

Matchday 1: 5/6 October

Matchday 2: 13/14 October

Matchday 3: 9/10 November

Matchday 4: 17/18 November

Matchday 5: 8/9 December

Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Date tbc