Women's Champions League round 2: Arsenal, Hoffenheim among first-leg winners
Tuesday 31 August 2021
Arsenal and Hoffenheim were among Tuesday's first-leg winners while Lyon and Wolfsburg launch their bids on Wednesday.
UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 has begun with the 12 two-legged ties deciding the teams that will join holders Barcelona and fellow direct entrants Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern München and Chelsea in the new group stage running from October.
The 15 teams progressing from round 1, among them 2006/07 winners Arsenal, have joined nine sides beginning at this stage, including record seven-time champions Lyon and two-time title holders Wolfsburg.
Five first legs were on Tuesday with 2007 winners Arsenal, Hoffenheim – who came through round 1 on debut – and WFC Kharkiv, victorious, while newcomers Real Madrid equalised in added time against Manchester City, and Benfica drew at Twente. The other opening games are on Wednesday.
- All kick-off times CET
First legs
Tuesday 31 August
Apollon LFC 1-2 WFC Kharkiv
Rosengård 0-3 Hoffenheim
Twente 1-1 Benfica
Arsenal 3-0 Slavia Praha
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City
- In Arsenal's win, the Gunners became only the second team to pass 250 goals in the competition, Kim Little moved into the top ten all-time competition scorers with her 38th in Europe and Vivianne Miedma struck her 20th in the UEFA Women's Champions League in only her 14th appearance.
- Fenna Kalma's goal for Twente took her to a competition-leading eight for the season, and 17 goals in only ten career games in Europe.
- Kenti Robles scored a last-gasp equaliser against Manchester City. Her only previous European goal was a last-gasp equaliser against Manchester City in the round of 32 first leg two years ago for Atlético, who then won the return 2-0 in England.
Wednesday 1 September
Osijek vs Breidablik (18:00)
Wolfsburg vs Bordeaux (18:00)
Sparta Praha vs HB Køge (18:00)
Vålerenga vs Häcken (19:00)
Vllaznia vs Juventus (19:00)
Servette FC Chênois vs Glasgow City (20:00)
Levante vs Lyon (21:00)
Second legs
Wednesday 8 September
Glasgow City vs Servette (16:00)
Lyon vs Levante (18:00)
HB Køge vs Sparta Praha (18:00)
Hoffenheim vs Rosengård (19:00, first leg: 3-0)
Bordeaux vs Wolfsburg (19:00)
Häcken vs Vålerenga (19:00)
Manchester City vs Real Madrid (20:00, first leg: 1-1)
Thursday 9 September
WFC Kharkiv vs Apollon LFC (17:00, first leg: 2-1)
Slavia Praha vs Arsenal (18:30, first leg: 0-3)
Breidablik vs Osijek (19:00)
Benfica vs Twente (20:00, first leg: 1-1)
Juventus vs Vllaznia (20:00)
No more away goals rule
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: Ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Team guide
- Lyon's five-year reign as champions was ended last season; they have a record seven titles overall.
- Wolfsburg have won this competition twice and Arsenal claimed the title in 2006/07.
- HB Køge and Real Madrid make their European debuts in this round while Bordeaux and Hoffenheim came through round 1 on their first UEFA competition entries.
- Häcken previously entered as Göteborg.
- Juventus have an additional motivation to reach this season's final, with the May showpiece to be held in their men's stadium.
- Manchester City and Rosengård (as Malmö) have previously reached the semi-finals, while Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken (as Göteborg), Sparta and Slavia have all made the last eight in the past.
- Have never reached the last 16 on any previous entry under old formats: Apollon, Benfica, Juventus, Kharkiv, Servette, Vålerenga, Vllaznia.
- Breidablik could be the first team from Iceland to reach the group stage of a major UEFA men's or women's club competition.
- Arsenal knocked out Slavia in the 2019/20 round of 16 with Vivianne Miedema scoring four goals in Prague and a hat-trick in the home return.
- Apollon beat Kharkiv 3-0 in the 2012/13 qualifying round in Limassol.
Season calendar
Group stage draw
13 September
Group stage
Matchday 1: 5/6 October
Matchday 2: 13/14 October
Matchday 3: 9/10 November
Matchday 4: 17/18 November
Matchday 5: 8/9 December
Matchday 6: 15/16 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
20 December
Quarter-finals
First leg: 22/23 March
Second leg: 30/31 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 April
Second leg: 30 April/1 May
Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Date tbc