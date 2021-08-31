Women's Champions League round 2: Madrid vs City, Wolfsburg vs Bordeaux

UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 begins on Tuesday 31 August with the 12 two-legged ties deciding the teams that will join holders Barcelona and fellow direct entrants Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern München and Chelsea in the new group stage running from October.

The 15 teams progressing from round 1, among them 2006/07 winners Arsenal, have joined nine sides beginning at this stage, including record seven-time champions Lyon and two-time title holders Wolfsburg.

The ties include Real Madrid, among four European debutants hoping to reach the group stage, taking on two-time semi-finalists Manchester City. In March City lost in the last eight to Barcelona but in the second leg were one of only two teams to beat the Blaugrana over 90 minutes all season.

All kick-off times CET

Tuesday 31 August

Apollon LFC vs WFC Kharkiv (17:00)

Rosengård vs Hoffenheim (19:00)

Twente vs Benfica (19:30)

Arsenal vs Slavia Praha (20:30)

Real Madrid vs Manchester City (21:00)

Wednesday 1 September

Osijek vs Breidablik (18:00)

Wolfsburg vs Bordeaux (18:00)

Sparta Praha vs HB Køge (18:00)

Vålerenga vs Häcken (19:00)

Vllaznia vs Juventus (19:00)

Servette FC Chênois vs Glasgow City (20:00)

Levante vs Lyon (21:00)

Wednesday 8 September

Glasgow City vs Servette (16:00)

Lyon vs Levante (18:00)

HB Køge vs Sparta Praha (18:00)

Hoffenheim vs Rosengård (19:00)

Bordeaux vs Wolfsburg (19:00)

Häcken vs Vålerenga (19:00)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (20:00)

Thursday 9 September

WFC Kharkiv vs Apollon LFC (17:00)

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal (18:30)

Breidablik vs Osijek (19:00)

Benfica vs Twente (20:00)

Juventus vs Vllaznia (20:00)

Team guide

Lyon's five-year reign as champions was ended last season; they have a record seven titles overall.

Wolfsburg have won this competition twice and Arsenal claimed the title in 2006/07.

HB Køge and Real Madrid will make their European debuts in this round while Bordeaux and Hoffenheim came through round 1 on their first UEFA competition entries.

Häcken previously entered as Göteborg.

Juventus have an additional motivation to reach this season's final, with the May showpiece to be held in their men's stadium.

Manchester City and Rosengård (as Malmö) have previously reached the semi-finals, while Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken (as Göteborg), Sparta and Slavia have all made the last eight in the past.

Have never reached the last 16 on any previous entry under old formats: Apollon, Benfica, Juventus, Kharkiv, Servette, Vålerenga, Vllaznia.

Breidablik could be the first team from Iceland to reach the group stage of a major UEFA men's or women's club competition.

Arsenal knocked out Slavia in the 2019/20 round of 16 with Vivianne Miedema scoring four goals in Prague and a hat-trick in the home return.

Apollon beat Kharkiv 3-0 in the 2012/13 qualifying round in Limassol.

Top five goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League

Season calendar

Group stage draw

13 September

Group stage

Matchday 1: 5/6 October

Matchday 2: 13/14 October

Matchday 3: 9/10 November

Matchday 4: 17/18 November

Matchday 5: 8/9 December

Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Date tbc