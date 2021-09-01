Women's Champions League round 2: Lyon, Wolfsburg, Arsenal, Hoffenheim among first-leg winners
Wednesday 1 September 2021
Debutants HB Køge and Hoffenheim won first legs as did past champions Lyon, Wolfsburg and Arsenal with the returns next week.
UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 has begun with the 12 two-legged ties deciding the teams that will join holders Barcelona and fellow direct entrants Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern München and Chelsea in the new group stage running from October.
The 15 teams progressing from round 1, among them 2006/07 winners Arsenal, have joined nine sides starting at this stage, including record seven-time champions Lyon and two-time title holders Wolfsburg.
Lyon and Wolfsburg were among the winners in Wednesday's action although neither had it easy against debut entrants. OL took 80 minutes to break the deadlock at Levante in a 2-1 success and Wolfsburg prevailed 3-2 at home to Bordeaux. After their first European game, HB Køge will take a 1-0 lead back to Denmark thanks to victory at competition regulars Sparta Praha. Final hosts Juventus and Swedish champions Häcken also secured away wins while former quarter-finalists Breidablik and Glasgow City both drew on their travels.
Five first legs were played on Tuesday with 2007 winners Arsenal, Hoffenheim – who came through round 1 on debut – and WFC Kharkiv victorious, while newcomers Real Madrid equalised in added time against Manchester City, and Benfica drew at Twente. The returns are next Wednesday and Thursday.
- All kick-off times CET
First legs
Wednesday 1 September
Osijek 1-1 Breidablik
Wolfsburg 3-2 Bordeaux
Sparta Praha 0-1 HB Køge
Vålerenga 1-3 Häcken
Vllaznia 0-2 Juventus
Servette FC Chênois 1-1 Glasgow City
Levante 1-2 Lyon
Tuesday 31 August
Apollon LFC 1-2 WFC Kharkiv
Rosengård 0-3 Hoffenheim
Twente 1-1 Benfica
Arsenal 3-0 Slavia Praha
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City
- Lyon have kept up their record of winning the opening game in all 15 of their European campaigns.
- In Arsenal's win, the Gunners became only the second team to pass 250 goals in the competition, Kim Little moved into the top ten all-time competition scorers with her 38th in Europe and Vivianne Miedma struck her 20th in the UEFA Women's Champions League on just her 14th appearance.
- Fenna Kalma's goal for Twente took her to a competition-leading eight for the season, and 17 goals in only ten career games in Europe.
- Kenti Robles scored a last-gasp equaliser against Manchester City. Her sole previous European goal was a last-gasp equaliser against Manchester City in the round of 32 first leg two years ago for Atlético, who then won the return 2-0 in England.
Second legs
Wednesday 8 September
Glasgow City vs Servette (16:10, first leg: 1-1)
Lyon vs Levante (18:00, first leg: 2-1)
HB Køge vs Sparta Praha (18:00, first leg: 1-0)
Hoffenheim vs Rosengård (19:00, first leg: 3-0)
Bordeaux vs Wolfsburg (19:00, first leg: 2-3)
Häcken vs Vålerenga (19:00, first leg: 3-1)
Manchester City vs Real Madrid (20:00, first leg: 1-1)
Thursday 9 September
WFC Kharkiv vs Apollon LFC (17:00, first leg: 2-1)
Slavia Praha vs Arsenal (18:30, first leg: 0-3)
Breidablik vs Osijek (19:00, first leg: 1-1)
Benfica vs Twente (20:00, first leg: 1-1)
Juventus vs Vllaznia (20:00, first leg: 2-0)
No more away goals rule
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: Ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Team guide
- Lyon's five-year reign as champions was ended last season; they have a record seven titles overall.
- Wolfsburg have won this competition twice and Arsenal claimed the title in 2006/07.
- HB Køge and Real Madrid make their European debuts in this round while Bordeaux and Hoffenheim came through round 1 on their first UEFA competition entries.
- Häcken previously entered as Göteborg.
- Juventus have an additional motivation to reach this season's final, with the May showpiece to be held in their men's stadium.
- Manchester City and Rosengård (as Malmö) have previously reached the semi-finals, while Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken (as Göteborg), Sparta and Slavia have all made the last eight in the past.
- Have never reached the last 16 on any previous entry under old formats: Apollon, Benfica, Juventus, Kharkiv, Servette, Vålerenga, Vllaznia.
- Breidablik could be the first team from Iceland to reach the group stage of a major UEFA men's or women's club competition.
- Arsenal knocked out Slavia in the 2019/20 round of 16 with Vivianne Miedema scoring four goals in Prague and a hat-trick in the home return.
- Apollon beat Kharkiv 3-0 in the 2012/13 qualifying round in Limassol.
Season calendar
Group stage draw
13 September
Group stage
Matchday 1: 5/6 October
Matchday 2: 13/14 October
Matchday 3: 9/10 November
Matchday 4: 17/18 November
Matchday 5: 8/9 December
Matchday 6: 15/16 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
20 December
Quarter-finals
First leg: 22/23 March
Second leg: 30/31 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 April
Second leg: 30 April/1 May
Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Date tbc