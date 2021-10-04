Women's Champions League: all the confirmed group stage squads

The 16 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage contenders have confirmed their squads after the registration deadline of 30 September.



Group A

Group B

Women's Champions League group stage contenders

Group C

Group D

Squad rules

Each club has two sets of players: List A and List B

List A

No club can have more than 25 players on List A during the season, of whom at least two must be goalkeepers.

Players who are at least 16 years of age by the end of the calendar year when the match is played, are eligible to play.

List B

A player may be registered on List B if she is born on or after 1 January 2000 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since her 15th birthday by the time she is registered with UEFA, or for a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period no longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.

Clubs are entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season, but the list has to be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before a match. A club must include at least three goalkeepers in total combining Lists A and B.

The explanation below is for information only and is a simplified version of the rules contained in the official competition regulations.

Can teams change their List A squad during the group stage?

In general, no. However, there are exceptions:

If a club cannot count on the services of at least two goalkeepers registered on List A because of long-term injury or illness, the club concerned may temporarily replace the goalkeeper in question and register a new goalkeeper at any time during the season and complete the official registration List A with a goalkeeper fit to be fielded. An injury or illness is considered long-term if it lasts at least 30 days as of the day the injury or illness occurred. In case the recovery of the goalkeeper happens before this 30-day period, the player must remain out of the player List A until the end of such period. The club must provide UEFA with the necessary medical evidence in one of UEFA's official languages. UEFA may require further medical examination of the goalkeeper by an expert appointed by UEFA at the cost of the club. Once the injured or ill goalkeeper is fit to be fielded again, she can resume her position in place of her nominated substitute. The return of the original goalkeeper must be announced to the UEFA administration 24 hours before the next match in which the original goalkeeper is due to play.

At any time during the season, the club may temporarily replace a pregnant player who has decided to provide employment services to her club in an alternate manner in line with the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, or a pregnant player who is not able to continue to provide sporting services to her club, nor provide employment services to her club in an alternate manner, because of health reasons attributable to the pregnancy, or a player who has taken maternity leave. On completion of her maternity leave, a player may resume her position on the official registration List A in place of her nominated substitute.

Can clubs change their List A squads after the group stage?

Yes. Prior to the quarter-finals teams may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches by 24:00 CET on 17 March at the latest. Those three players can have played for another club in an earlier round, including the group stage. The limit of 25 players in the List A squad remains.