Where to watch the Women's Champions League: DAZN and YouTube

Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube.

For the first two seasons of the groundbreaking four-year deal (2021/22 and 2022/23), fans will be able to watch live and on demand all 61 matches from the group stage onward on DAZN, and free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.*

Subscribe today Become a subscriber to DAZN's dedicated UEFA Women's Champions League YouTube channel – where all matches and content will be shown.

Other rightsholders:

Middle East/North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen﻿): beIN

The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games on the links below, with highlights to follow at midnight where you are:

All kick-off times CET

Matchday 1

Tuesday 5 October

Group C: Hoffenheim vs HB Køge (18:45), Barcelona vs Arsenal (21:00)

Group D: Häcken vs Lyon (18:45), Benfica vs Bayern München (21:00)

Wednesday 6 October

Group A: Servette vs Juventus (18:45), Chelsea vs Wolfsburg (21:00)

Group B: WFC Kharkiv vs Real Madrid (18:45), Breidablik vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 13 October

Group A: Wolfsburg vs Servette (18:45), Juventus vs Chelsea (21:00)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs WFC Kharkiv (18:45), Real Madrid vs Breidablik (21:00)

Thursday 14 October

Group C: HB Køge vs Barcelona (18:45), Arsenal vs Hoffenheim (21:00)

Group D: Bayern München vs Häcken (18:45), Lyon vs Benfica (21:00)

Matchday 3

Tuesday 9 November

Group A: Servette vs Chelsea (18:45), Juventus vs Wolfsburg (21:00)

Group B: WFC Kharkiv vs Breidablik (18:45), Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Wednesday 10 November

Group C: Barcelona vs Hoffenheim (18:45), HB Køge vs Arsenal (18:45)

Group D: Benfica vs Häcken (21:00), Lyon vs Bayern München (21:00)

Matchday 4

Wednesday 17 November

Group C: Hoffenheim vs Barcelona (18:45), Arsenal vs HB Køge (21:00)

Group D: Häcken vs Benfica (18:45), Bayern München vs Lyon (21:00)

Thursday 18 November

Group A: Wolfsburg vs Juventus (18:45), Chelsea vs Servette (21:00)

Group B: Breidablik vs WFC Kharkiv (18:45), Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

Matchday 5

Wednesday 8 December

Group A: Servette vs Wolfsburg (18:45), Chelsea vs Juventus (21:00)

Group B: WFC Kharkiv vs Paris Saint-Germain (18:45), Breidablik vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Thursday 9 December

Group C: HB Køge vs Hoffenheim (18:45), Arsenal vs Barcelona (21:00)

Group D: Häcken vs Bayern München (18:45), Benfica vs Lyon (21:00)

Matchday 6

Wednesday 15 December

Group C: Barcelona vs HB Køge (21:00), Hoffenheim vs Arsenal (21:00)

Group D: Bayern München vs Benfica (18:45), Lyon vs Häcken (18:45)

Thursday 16 December

Group A: Juventus vs Servette (21:00), Wolfsburg vs Chelsea (21:00)

Group B: Real Madrid vs WFC Kharkiv (18:45), Paris Saint-Germain vs Breidablik (18:45)