Where to watch the Women's Champions League final: DAZN and YouTube live streams

Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube.

For the first two seasons of the groundbreaking four-year deal (2021/22 and 2022/23), fans will be able to watch live and on demand all 61 matches from the group stage onward on DAZN, and free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.*

The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games on the links below, with highlights to follow at midnight CET

Other rightsholders:

Middle East/North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen﻿): beIN

2022 final only

France: TMC

Spain: RTVE,TV3

Belgium: RTBF

Iceland: RUV

Israel: Sport5

Norway NRK

Sweden: SVT

Ukraine: Megogo

UK & Ireland: ITV