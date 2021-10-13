Women's Champions League round-up: Chelsea pip Juventus as Paris, Madrid, Wolfsburg cruise

Chelsea secured a crucial win at Juventus in front of a big crowd in Turin as Wolfsburg, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid turned on the style to begin the second week of the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened. Highlights are available from midnight where you are.

Group A

The Blues took the lead just after the half-hour mark thanks to Erin Cuthbert’s fine solo run, only for Barbara Bonansea to volley home Lisa Boattin’s teasing cross six minutes later. Chelsea dominated the second half and Pernille Harder, scorer of their added-time equaliser against Wolfsburg on Matchday 1, was quickest to pounce for the eventual winner after Sam Kerr’s effort was charged down. The crowd of 16,871 at the Juventus Stadium, venue for May's final, was the biggest-ever in this competition before the quarter-finals and also an Italian record in UEFA women's club football.

Tabea Wassmuth made it four goals in two games as Wolfsburg cruised to their first victory in the group and inflicted Servette's second defeat. Captain Svenja Huth clipped home the opener before Wassmuth’s double, her first a smart finish on the turn and her second coolly slid under the advancing goalkeeper, matching her tally in the opening 3-3 draw at Chelsea. Dominique Janssen blasted home the fourth when Servette failed to clear a corner, before substitute Joëlle Smits added a fifth as Wolfsburg joined Chelsea on four points, one ahead of Juve.

9 November: Servette vs Chelsea (18:45 CET), Juventus vs Wolfsburg (21:00 CET)

Group B

Jordyn Huitema scored three for Paris Icon Sport via Getty Images

Paris kept up their perfect start in this section with a Jordyn Huitema-inspired victory. The Canadian completed the first-ever group-stage hat-trick inside 18 first-half minutes as the home defence enjoyed a comfortable night, before Paulina Dudek and Lea Khelifi applied the finishing touches.

Caroline Møller ﻿matched Huitema's feat with three goals before half-time as Madrid joined Paris on six points ahead of the two clubs' November double-header. Olga Carmona fired in her first Champions League goal shortly after the break and Lorena Navarro tapped in the fifth with a minute remaining to supply further gloss.

9 November: WFC Kharkiv vs Breidablik (18:45), Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid (21:00)