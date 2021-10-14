Women's Champions League round-up: Lyon, Barcelona march on as Arsenal, Bayern hit form

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Barcelona and record seven-time winners Lyon both moved onto six group points, while Arsenal secured a crucial win against Hoffenheim and Bayern München also showed their strength in Thursday's games.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action as Matchday 2 concluded.

Group C

The Danish champions and European debutants, beaten 5-0 in their opener by Hoffenheim, were impressive against the holders, nearly taking the lead through Kyra Carusa in the first minute and holding their own until half-time. Barcelona were much improved after the break and, despite missing several chances, took themselves to six points through Fridolina Rolfö's tap-in and a last-gasp Jennifer Hermoso penalty.

Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Hoffenheim

Arsenal recovered from their 4-1 loss at Barcelona with a comfortable win that ensured they joined Hoffenheim on three points. Gunners' skipper Kim Little became only the ninth woman to reach 40 UEFA club competition goals as she converted her fourth penalty of Arsenal's run after Beth Mead was clipped by Michaela Specht. Tobin Heath capped a fine move by the home side with her first goal for the club just before the break, and Vivianne Miedema got in on the act soon after the interval, tapping in from close range. Leah Williamson added a fourth late on with a powerful header from Katie McCabe's corner.﻿

10 November: Barcelona vs Hoffenheim (18:45 CET), HB Køge vs Arsenal (18:45 CET)

Group D

Highlights: Bayern 4-0 Häcken

Bayern, held in their opener by Benfica, secured a first Group D win as they inflicted Häcken's second defeat. The home side had already hit the post through Lineth Beerensteyn when Lea Schüller took advantage of a defensive mix-up to net an eighth-minute opener, the same player then nodding in Giulia Gwinn's cross three minutes later. Linda Dallmann also hit the post but got her goal in the second half via a deflected effort, before Jovana Damnjanović lashed home an added-time fourth.

An overhead kick from Melvine Malard, Kadeisha Buchanan's close-range double, and goals from Daniëlle van de Donk and Catarina Macario moved Lyon onto maximum points from two games. Buchanan and Van de Donk struck in quick succession either side of the half-hour and the next three goals came in a rapid 11-minute burst early in the second period.

10 November: Benfica vs Häcken (21:00), Lyon vs Bayern München (21:00)