UEFA Women's Champions League: What to look out for on Matchday 3

The UEFA Women's Champions League group stage resumes on Tuesday and Wednesday with some clubs already in sight of the quarter-finals and others needing to get their bids back on track.

Playing home and away until mid-December, the 16 competing clubs are under the spotlight like never before. UEFA.com picks out some of the headline Matchday 3 contests.



All kick-off times CET

Tuesday

Group A: Servette vs Chelsea (18:45), Juventus vs Wolfsburg (21:00)

Group B: WFC Kharkiv vs Breidablik (18:45), Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Wednesday

Group C: Barcelona vs Hoffenheim (18:45), HB Køge vs Arsenal (18:45)

Group D: Benfica vs Häcken (21:00), Lyon vs Bayern München (21:00)



What to look out for

Something has to give in Paris

Only in one of the four pools are two teams still on maximum points – and they now face a double-header likely to decide Group B. In fact, neither Paris nor Madrid have so much as conceded a goal thus far, while both secured 5-0 home wins on Matchday 2 with each having a first-half hat-trick scorer, respectively Jordyn Huitema against Kharkiv and Caroline Møller versus Breidablik.

Two-time finalists Paris – who conquered Lyon in France and Europe last season – were naturally tipped to breeze through, but debutants Madrid are showing themselves worthy of this level too. They ousted stalwarts Manchester City in round 2 to reach the group stage and will be high on confidence for probably their toughest test yet, their European form belying a surprisingly slow domestic start this season.﻿

Juve seek to cheer fans

The visit of Wolfsburg will be the second game staged at Juventus Stadium in this season's competition, and when the venue for May's final welcomed Chelsea on Matchday 2, a crowd of 16,871 gathered to watch the action – the biggest-ever in this competition before the quarter-finals as well as an Italian record in UEFA women's club football.

However, Chelsea came away with a 2-1 win that means Juve now trail both the Blues and Wolfsburg by a point. Another reverse could leave the Italian outfit needing a positive result at Wolfsburg nine days later, but they can take hope from how they nearly kept the 2020/21 runners-up at bay last time out.

Two-time winners Wolfsburg are also burdened with a long injury list, but the German giants have been in the goals so far, having posted a 3-3 draw at Chelsea and a 5-0 defeat of Servette.﻿

Lyon and Bayern meet again

Lyon's new-look squad have begun in convincing fashion and will be five points clear should they defeat a Bayern team whose opening away game in this group brought a disappointing 0-0 draw at Benfica. Victory is far from guaranteed, however.

Indeed, both teams can look to recent meetings for inspiration: Lyon won their one-off quarter-final contest 2-1 in Bilbao in August 2020, but this summer it ended 4-2 to Bayern in a friendly tournament in Toulouse – a game the German champions actually led 4-0 before late consolations from Amel Majri and Wendie Renard.

Admittedly, that was a pre-season game with key players missing, but Bayern seem to have eclipsed Wolfsburg as Germany's top team, for now at least. This trip to Lyon therefore represents a perfect chance to showcase the European pedigree they have built up over the last couple of campaigns.﻿

Looking ahead

• Following the same match pattern as the men's club group stages, all these fixtures will be reversed on Matchday 4, with the Group C and D return games coming seven days later and Groups A and B in action the following evening. The first quarter-finalists could even be decided then, though everything depends on how the Matchday 3 encounters unfold.

Key dates

Group stage

Matchday 3: 9/10 November

Matchday 4: 17/18 November

Matchday 5: 8/9 December

Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Date tbc