Women's Champions League highlights: Paris, Chelsea supreme, Juventus deny Wolfsburg

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were the big winners in Tuesday's UEFA Women's Champions League group action while Juventus had a late equaliser to celebrate against Wolfsburg.

UEFA.com rounds up all the drama.

Group A

Highlights: Servette FCCF 0-7 Chelsea

A 12,782 crowd, the biggest ever for a women's football match in Switzerland, saw last season's runners-up put on a masterclass to go two points clear of Wolfsburg at the top. Chelsea were six up at half-time; Melanie Leupolz blasted in the opener before four goals in 11 minutes – two apiece for Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby – ended the game as a contest. Jessie Fleming netted the sixth before the break from a tight angle and Guro Reiten struck early in the second period to leave Servette still without a point or a goal in the group. Maren Mjelde came off the bench for Chelsea after nearly eight months out injured.

Highlights: Juventus 2-2 Wolfsburg

Cristiana Girelli equalised in added time to delight a 12,789 crowd at Juventus Stadium, venue for May's final, and keep the Italian champions within a point of second-placed Wolfsburg. The visitors had the better of play early on but fell behind when Girelli took Juve’s first chance, only for Lena Lattwein to instantly reply with a long-range screamer. Tabea Wassmuth muzzled Juve’s determined response after the interval with her competition-leading fifth goal of the group stage but late on Felicitas Rauch received a second yellow card and Juve took advantage of their one-player advantage through Girelli.

18 November: Wolfsburg vs Juventus (18:45 CET), Chelsea vs Servette (21:00 CET)

Group B

Highlights: Paris 4-0 Real Madrid

The two clubs entered this game with perfect records and Paris maintained theirs in emphatic style to go three points clear and close in on the quarter-finals. Marie-Antoinette Katoto's neat finish broke the deadlock at a boisterous Parc des Princes crowd of 18,344 and Sara Däbritz nodded their second. After the break Katoto's clinical header and Rocío Gálvez's own goal made it four.

Both teams earned their first points in the section but were unable to conjure up their debut goals of this autumn campaign. Kharkiv came closest to making the breakthrough just before the hour mark when Lyubov Shmatko, from around five metres out, connected with Birgül Sadıkoğlu’s header but was unable to generate the power to beat Telma Ívarsdóttir, who saved low down to her left.

18 November: Breidablik vs WFC Kharkiv (18:45 CET), Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00 CET)