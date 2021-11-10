Women's Champions League highlights: Lyon strike late as Barcelona, Arsenal stroll

Lyon and Barcelona both saw off German opposition on Wednesday to maintain their perfect records in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage while Arsenal also strengthened their position and Häcken grabbed a crucial win.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened and watch highlights.

Group C

Highlights: Barcelona 4-0 Hoffenheim

The holders are up to nine points and Jennifer Hermoso got the ball rolling with an early header, before Alexia Putellas blasted in a stunning free-kick to double the lead, and she added her second with a shot which squirmed under the body of Martina Tufekovic.

The visiting goalkeeper made amends with a string of brilliant saves, but was beaten for a fourth time late on when Marta Torrejón headed home an Alexia cross.

Highlights: HB Køge 1-5 Arsenal

Arsenal put in a dominant performance to move three points clear of third-placed Hoffenheim. The 2006/07 winners were made to wait for their opener, with Kaylan Marckese keeping out Nikita Parris’s penalty. Steph Catley’s fine free-kick broke the deadlock, with Parris and Caitlin Foord both striking soon after the hour mark.

Maddie Pokorny pulled one back with a rare foray forward from the home team, producing a crisp finish for the Danish side’s first group goal. The visitors did not let up, however, substitute Anna Patten and captain Jordan Nobbs both scoring late on.

17 November: Hoffenheim vs Barcelona (18:45 CET), Arsenal vs HB Køge (21:00 CET)

Group D

Highlights: Lyon 2-1 Bayern

Amandine Henry's expert 86th-minute header sent Lyon five points clear of their visitors as the seven-time champions came from behind to end Bayern's unbeaten start.

Janice Cayman had slotted the home team level five minutes after the break following Kadeisha Buchanan's first-half own goal.

Highlights: Benfica 0-1 Häcken

A late penalty from Elin Rubensson was enough to get Häcken off the mark in the group and move them to within a point of second-placed Bayern.

Benfica – who held Bayern in their opening game but are yet to register a goal in the group – hit the post through Francisca Nazareth but when substitute Stine Larsen went down, Rubensson drove in off the post.

17 November: Häcken vs Benfica (18:45 CET), Bayern München vs Lyon (21:00 CET)