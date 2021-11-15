UEFA Women's Champions League: What to look out for on Matchday 4

The second half of the new UEFA Women's Champions League group stage begins on Wednesday and Thursday with the reverse of the previous week's Matchday 3 encounters, and by the end we could know the first quarter-finalists.

Playing home and away until mid-December, and broadcast live across the world by DAZN/YouTube, the 16 competing clubs are under the spotlight like never before. UEFA.com picks out some of the big games.

All kick-off times CET, click on links to watch live streams

Wednesday 17 November

Group C: Hoffenheim vs Barcelona (18:45), Arsenal vs HB Køge (21:00)

Group D: Häcken vs Benfica (18:45), Bayern München vs Lyon (21:00)

Thursday 18 November

Group A: Wolfsburg vs Juventus (18:45), Chelsea vs Servette (21:00)

Group B: Breidablik vs WFC Kharkiv (18:45), Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

What to look out for

Highlights: Lyon 2-1 Bayern

Bayern seek amends, Lyon target progress

The two showdowns between Lyon and Bayern were anticipated from the moment the draw was made and the first last Wednesday in France did not disappoint. Bayern, trailing by two points after their surprise opening draw at Benfica, led the seven-time champions at half-time, raising further questions about whether the competition's dominant force for the last decade, somewhat in transition, would continue to be eclipsed by some of their newer challengers. But Lyon were perhaps unfortunate to be behind and roared back in the second half, Janice Cayman equalising and one of their stalwarts, Amandine Henry, heading a late winner. They built on that on Sunday with the 6-1 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain, Ada Hegerberg coming off the bench to score her first two goals after almost two years out through injury.

The win against Bayern leaves Lyon five points clear and a draw from early progress while another victory would seal first place and quarter-final seeding. Oddly, Bayern coach Jens Scheuer was more frustrated by their actual display before rather than after the break, declaring: "We deserved a point because of the second half." Bayern cannot yet mathematically clinch a last-eight slot but getting something from the visit of Lyon would send a key signal about their increasing ambition.

Highlights: Barcelona 4-0 Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim tested by holders

Having beaten the likes of AC Milan and Rosengård to reach the group stage, and opened those fixtures by defeating HB Køge 5-0, Hoffenheim had made a fine start to their debut campaign, something expected of German clubs considering Frankfurt, Turbine Potsdam, Duisburg and Wolfsburg all ended up lifting the trophy at the first time of asking. Since then, though, Gabor Gallai's side have travelled to Arsenal and Barcelona, and both times come away with 4-0 losses.

The Barcelona loss means that in Wednesday's return, the defending champions will seal progress as long as they do not lose, while Hoffenheim know another slip could leave them a potential six points adrift of Arsenal and hard-pressed to make the last eight. Gallai said after the first game of Barcelona that "I have never seen a team that has so many ideas" but Hoffenheim midfielder Jana Feldkamp admitted: "We played with too much fear."

Highlights: Juventus 2-2 Wolfsburg

Juve seek to keep dream alive

The Juventus Stadium will stage May's final and the home team also moved their last two group games these, attracting the two biggest-ever crowds in Italy for this competition as they first were pipped 2-1 by Chelsea on Matchday 2 but then last Tuesday avoided a similar fate against Wolfsburg with Cristiana Girelli's added-time equaliser. That meant that instead of both Wolfsburg and Chelsea being able to wrap up qualification with wins on Thursday, Juventus travel to German just a point behind their hosts.

Considering Juve had never previously even been in the last 16 of this competition, they always were outsiders in a group with twice-champions Wolfsburg and 2020/21 runners-up Chelsea, but they are proving more competitive than many expected and certainly showing tremendous grit. Captain Sara Gama reflected: "We didn't play our best football, but salvaged a point and this is good for us. We will fight until the end trying to reach qualification. We need to have a better approach [in Germany] and we need to play better football."

Crunch time

Highlights: Paris 4-0 Real Madrid

• In Group B, both Madrid and Paris can make progress should the home side win and the Breidablik-Kharkiv game end in a draw. But with a perfect record after beating Madrid 4-0 last Tuesday, Paris will have their sights on victory and confirming first place with two games to spare. Madrid, meanwhile, after seeing the patient tactics that undid Manchester City in round 2 come up short in Paris, have a wider point to prove that they can live with Europe's elite.

• HB Køge and Servette remain without a point and their respective trips to London to face Arsenal and Chelsea, after heavy home defeats to each, leave them potentially needing upset results to stay in contention. Benfica, impressive when they held Bayern and perhaps unfortunate not to get something from their 1-0 home loss to Häcken, also know that defeat in Sweden could extinguish any quarter-final dreams, though not the feeling that, new to this level, the Eagles are improving fast and are a future force to be reckoned with.

Key dates

Group stage

Matchday 5: 8/9 December

Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Date tbc