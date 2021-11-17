UEFA Women's Champions League: What to look out for on Thursday

The second half of the new UEFA Women's Champions League group stage continues on Thursday with the reverse of the last Tuesday's Matchday 3 encounter.

Playing home and away until mid-December, and broadcast live across the world by DAZN/YouTube, the 16 competing clubs are under the spotlight like never before. UEFA.com picks out some of the big games with more teams able to go through after Barcelona reached the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

All kick-off times CET, click on links to watch live streams

Group A: Wolfsburg vs Juventus (18:45), Chelsea vs Servette (21:00)

Group B: Breidablik vs WFC Kharkiv (18:45), Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

What to look out for

Highlights: Juventus 2-2 Wolfsburg

Juve seek to keep dream alive

The Juventus Stadium will stage May's final and the home team also moved their last two group games these, attracting the two biggest-ever crowds in Italy for this competition as they first were pipped 2-1 by Chelsea on Matchday 2 but then last Tuesday avoided a similar fate against Wolfsburg with Cristiana Girelli's added-time equaliser. That meant that instead of both Wolfsburg and Chelsea being able to wrap up qualification with wins on Thursday, Juventus travel to German just a point behind their hosts.

Considering Juve had never previously even been in the last 16 of this competition, they always were outsiders in a group with twice-champions Wolfsburg and 2020/21 runners-up Chelsea, but they are proving more competitive than many expected and certainly showing tremendous grit. Captain Sara Gama reflected: "We didn't play our best football, but salvaged a point and this is good for us. We will fight until the end trying to reach qualification. We need to have a better approach [in Germany] and we need to play better football."

Crunch time

Highlights: Paris 4-0 Real Madrid

• In Group B, both Madrid and Paris can make progress should the home side win and the Breidablik-Kharkiv game end in a draw. But with a perfect record after beating Madrid 4-0 last Tuesday, Paris will have their sights on victory and confirming first place with two games to spare. Madrid, meanwhile, after seeing the patient tactics that undid Manchester City in round 2 come up short in Paris, have a wider point to prove that they can live with Europe's elite.

Key dates

Group stage

Matchday 5: 8/9 December

Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Date tbc