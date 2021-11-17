Women's Champions League highlights: Barcelona through, Arsenal close, Bayern beat Lyon

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Barcelona are the first team into the quarter-finals but Lyon have not joined them yet after losing at Bayern München, to a goal from one of their old stalwarts, while Arsenal moved a step closer to the last eight and Benfica won in dramatic fashion.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened and watch highlights.

Group C

Highlights: Hoffenheim 0-5 Barcelona

Barcelona booked their spot in the last eight with another comfortable win over Hoffenheim. The German side acquitted themselves much better than in their 4-0 loss at Barcelona last week but fell behind just before the break when Alexia Putellas converted a penalty after she had been tripped in the area by Laura Wienroither. Irene Paredes headed in the second from a corner before Aitana Bonmatí swept home a cross from the excellent Fridolina Rolfö for number three. And the visitors added two more late on, Marta Torrejón nodding in the fourth before Rolfö teed up Ana-Maria Crnogorčević to complete the scoring.

Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 HB Køge

Persistence paid for Arsenal as they meticulously wore a stubborn HB Køge down to go six points clear of Hoffenheim in second and end the hopes of their Danish visitors. The Gunners went ahead just past the quarter-hour when Caitlin Foord met Beth Mead's cross to tap in her second goal in the group. The visitors finally tired in the closing ten minutes and Arsenal pounced, with Lotte Wubben-Moy’s header and a sweet Vivianne Miedema finish sealing the points.

9 December: HB Køge vs Hoffenheim (18:45 CET), Arsenal vs Barcelona (21:00 CET)

Group D

Highlights: Häcken 1-2 Benfica

Catarina Amado’s dramatic added-time winner gave Benfica a maiden group victory and moved them a point clear of Häcken. The Eagles struck their first goal of the group stage after only three minutes, with Cloé Lacasse curling an effort just inside the upright after the Swedish side failed to clear their lines following a corner. Elin Rubensson had converted a penalty for Häcken to secure a 1-0 win at Benfica last week and looked to have earned a share of the spoils tonight with another spot kick, after Christy Ucheibe handled in the box with a little over 15 minutes remaining. But the Portuguese team leapfrogged their hosts in the table after Amado prodded home Francisca Nazareth’s free-kick from close range.

Highlights: Bayern 1-0 Lyon

Saki Kumagai, a five-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner with Lyon, returned to haunt her old club as she headed Bayern to a deserved victory. Lyon had gone five points clear with a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Bayern last week but that lead was cut to two and their perfect record ended as summer signing Kumagai rose to perfectly meet Carolin Simon's corner with 21 minutes left and deny OL the point they needed to progress with two games to spare.

9 December: Häcken vs Bayern München (18:45 CET), Benfica vs Lyon (21:00 CET)