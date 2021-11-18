Women's Champions League round-up: Paris progress, Juventus stun Wolfsburg

Paris Saint-Germain joined Barcelona in sealing progress to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals with two games to spare after clinching victory at Real Madrid, while Juventus threw Group A wide open courtesy of a win at Wolfsburg. Elsewhere, Chelsea were made to work for three points against Servette FCCF and WFC Kharkiv prevailed at Breidablik.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.



Group A

Highlights: Wolfsburg 0-2 Juventus

Juve's dream of reaching the final in their home men's stadium was given a huge boost as they became only the third club in this competition after Lyon and Paris to beat Wolfsburg away in Germany. The two-time champions, only denied victory at Juventus last week by a late equaliser, had the best opportunity of the first half, with Jill Roord unable to cap an incisive move as her effort lacked the power to beat Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

However, the visitors had the bulk of the chances after the break and took the lead when Kathrin-Julia Hendrich turned Cristiana Girelli's cross into her own net. Wolfsburg had few clear-cut opportunities for a share of the points and conceded another goal in added time – their third in this group campaign – when Andrea Stašková drilled home from close range after good work by Barbara Bonansea. Juventus are now two points ahead of Wolfsburg in second.

Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Servette FCCF

Chelsea moved three points clear at the top, but although Servette's hopes of progress are now over, they acquitted themselves impressively. Blues manager Emma Hayes took the chance to make changes, including a first start after injury for Maren Mjelde. However, having been six up inside 38 minutes in last week's 7-0 win at Servette, Chelsea found themselves frustrated for more than an hour and were nearly caught out when Zecira Musovic got down well to deny a Mónica Mendes back-heel.

Not long after, Sam Kerr gave Chelsea a 67th-minute lead with some neat footwork after being set up by Fran Kirby. Servette then lost Amandine Soulard to a late dismissal, before Chelsea gave a debut to summer signing Lauren James in front of watching brother and Blues club-mate Reece.

8 December: Servette vs Wolfsburg (18:45 CET), Chelsea vs Juventus (21:00 CET)

Group B

Highlights: Real Madrid 0-2 Paris

Marie-Antoinette Katoto's stabbed finish from a cross and a Sakina Karchaoui strike following an incisive solo run ensured Paris booked a quarter-final place as Group B winners, boasting 12 points out of 12. Les Parisiennes remain the only side yet to concede in this season's competition, while Madrid are two points clear of third-placed Kharkiv.

Highlights: Breidablik 0-2 Kharkiv

Kharkiv secured their first goals and first win in the group to keep their hopes alive. Just before half-time, Olha Ovdiychuk's perfect pass found Yuliia Shevchuk for the Ukrainian side's opener, and the provider then turned goalscorer in the second period, Ovdiychuk unleashing a wonder strike that caught goalkeeper Telma Ívarsdóttir off her line. The result leaves Breidablik five points adrift of the top two.

8 December: WFC Kharkiv vs Paris Saint-Germain (18:45 CET), Breidablik vs Real Madrid (21:00 CET)