Women's Champions League: Who needs what to qualify?

The UEFA Women's Champions League group stage is coming to its conclusion with five quarter-final places still to be decided: we explain how teams can join the clubs already through.

As it stands Through to quarter-finals: Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain*, Real Madrid

*Group winners Can reach quarter-finals on Matchday 5: Arsenal, Bayern München, Lyon Cannot finish in top two: Breidablik, HB Køge, Servette, WFC Kharkiv

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

THURSDAY 9 DECEMBER

Group C

Highlights: Hoffenheim 0-5 Barcelona

HB Køge (0) vs Hoffenheim (3), Arsenal (9) vs Barcelona (12)

Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals. They will be confirmed in first place if they avoid defeat at Arsenal.

Arsenal will go through if they avoid defeat or if Hoffenheim do not win.

Hoffenheim must win and hope Arsenal lose to stay in contention.

HB Køge are unable to finish in the top two.

Group D

Highlights: Bayern 1-0 Lyon

Häcken (3) v Bayern München (7), Benfica (4) vs Lyon (9)

Lyon will go through if they avoid defeat or Häcken and Bayern draw. They will be confirmed in first place if they win and Bayern do not.

Bayern will go through if they win and Benfica do not, or if they draw and Benfica lose.

Benfica will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win and Bayern do, or if Benfica lose and Bayern avoid defeat.

Häcken will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win.

THURSDAY 16 DECEMBER

Group A

Highlights: Wolfsburg 0-2 Juventus

Wolfsburg (8) vs Chelsea (11), Juventus (8) vs Servette (0)

Chelsea will go through and be confirmed in first place if they avoid defeat. They finish second if they lose and Juventus do not win. If Chelsea lose and Juventus win, the final ranking of the three teams would depend on the outcome of the Wolfsburg-Chelsea match.

Juventus will go through if they win, or if they draw and Wolfsburg do not win, or regardless if Wolfsburg lose.

Wolfsburg will go through if they win and Juventus do not win, or if Wolfsburg draw and Juventus lose. If Wolfsburg and Juventus win, the final ranking of the three teams would depend on the outcome of the Wolfsburg-Chelsea match.

Servette are unable to finish in the top two.

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (15) vs Breidablik (1), Real Madrid (9) vs WFC Kharkiv (4)

Paris are through as group winners.

Madrid are through as group runners-up.

Kharkiv and Breidablik are unable to finish in the top two.

Last updated: 8 December