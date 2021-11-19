Women's Champions League: Who needs what to qualify?

The UEFA Women's Champions League group stage has two sets of games to go in December with six quarter-final places still to be decided: we explain how teams can join the clubs already through.

As it stands Through to quarter-finals: Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain*

*Group winners Can reach quarter-finals on Matchday 5: Arsenal, Bayern München, Chelsea, Juventus, Lyon, Real Madrid Cannot finish in top two: HB Køge, Servette

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

WEDNESDAY 8 DECEMBER

Group A

Highlights: Wolfsburg 0-2 Juventus

Chelsea (10) vs Juventus (7), Servette (0) vs Wolfsburg (5)

Chelsea will go through and be confirmed in first place if they win, or if they draw and Wolfsburg do not win. Chelsea will be through regardless if Wolfsburg do not win.

Juventus will go through if they win and Wolfsburg do not, or if Juventus draw and Wolfsburg lose.

Wolfsburg will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win and Juventus do, or if Wolfsburg lose and Juve avoid defeat.

Servette are unable to finish in the top two.

Group B

Highlights: Real Madrid 0-2 Paris

WFC Kharkiv (4) vs Paris Saint-Germain (12), Breidablik (1) vs Real Madrid (6)

Paris are through as group winners.

Madrid will go through if they win and Kharkiv do not.

Kharkiv will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win and Madrid do.

Breidablik must win by at least five goals, and hope Kharkiv do not gain victory, to stay in contention.

THURSDAY 9 DECEMBER

Group C

Highlights: Hoffenheim 0-5 Barcelona

HB Køge (0) vs Hoffenheim (3), Arsenal (9) vs Barcelona (12)

Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals. They will be confirmed in first place if they avoid defeat at Arsenal.

Arsenal will go through if they avoid defeat or if Hoffenheim do not win.

Hoffenheim must win and hope Arsenal lose to stay in contention.

HB Køge are unable to finish in the top two.

Group D

Highlights: Bayern 1-0 Lyon

Häcken (3) v Bayern München (7), Benfica (4) vs Lyon (9)

Lyon will go through if they avoid defeat or Häcken and Bayern draw. They will be confirmed in first place if they win and Bayern do not.

Bayern will go through if they win and Benfica do not, or if they draw and Benfica lose.

Benfica will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win and Bayern do, or if Benfica lose and Bayern avoid defeat.

Häcken will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win.

Last updated: 19 November