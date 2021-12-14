Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw: all you need to know
Tuesday 14 December 2021
The top two in each group will be involved in the draw for the rest of the competition streamed at 13:00 CET on Monday.
When is the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?
The draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 20 December. The ceremony begins at 13:00 CET, which is 12pm in the UK.
Where can I watch the draw?
The live stream will appear on this link.
Which teams are in the draw?
The draw features the eight teams that advance from the new group stage; the first-place teams are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded. The draw for the semi-final will then be held, without any seeding among the potential ties. A draw will also be held to determine the 'home' team in the final, for administrative reasons.
Qualified teams so far
Group winners (seeded)
Barcelona (ESP, holders)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Group runners-up
Real Madrid (ESP)
Qualified, seeding tbc
Bayern München (GER)
Lyon (FRA)
Can teams from the same country face each other in the quarter or semi-finals?
Yes. The only restriction is that in the quarter-finals, no team can face a club they met in the group stage.
Are the ties over two legs?
Both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals are over two legs. In the quarter-finals, the group winners will be at home in the second legs. The semi-final draw will determine which teams will eventually be at home in those first legs.
When are the ties?
Knockout schedule
Quarter-finals
First leg: 22/23 March
Second leg: 30/31 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 April
Second leg: 30 April/1 May
Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Date tbc
Does the away goals rule still apply?
The so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes in the quarter-finals or semi-finals will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.
Where can I watch the games?
Just as in the group stage, all games will be streamed live and for free on DAZN//YouTube. You can also watch the DAZN streams in our MatchCentres.