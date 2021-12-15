UEFA Women's Champions League: What to look out for on Thursday

The first UEFA Women's Champions League group stage ends on Thursday with two quarter-final spots to be decided. We preview the action.

Three into two won't go

Chelsea lead Juventus and Wolfsburg by three points in Group A and one of that trio will be out come Thursday night. Juve began the group stage as outsiders having never even previously been among the last 16 in any format before this season but their 2-0 win at Wolfsburg and 0-0 draw at Chelsea means a home win against Servette, who are without a point, will ensure progress for the 2022 final hosts.

So one of two-time champions Wolfsburg – who have never failed to make the last eight over their nine previous campaigns – or 2021 runners-up Chelsea could well fall. Another chapter in a compelling rivalry as these clubs become the first to meet ten times in this competition, all since November 2015. Indeed, Wolfsburg are the only club ever to knock Chelsea out before the last eight, in 2015/16 and 2017/18 – the Blues' first two campaigns. Chelsea's two quarter-final wins in March, in a tie moved to Budapest – Pernille Harder scoring against her old club in both legs – was a first success for the English club.

A point ensures first place for the Blues but it is win or bust for the Wolves, who hope not to rue having seen a 3-1 lead disappear on Matchday 1 in London, their former star Harder equalising in added time. Will that prove the pivotal moment of the group stage for both teams?

