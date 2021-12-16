Women's Champions League round-up: Wolfsburg, Juventus through as Chelsea fall

The first UEFA Women's Champions League group stage ended in incredible style as two-time winners Wolfsburg beat Chelsea 4-0 to go through at the expense of the 2021 runners-up, with Juventus defeating Servette to earn a first quarter-final appearance. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also warmed up for Monday's draw with comfortable victories.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.



Group A

Wolfsburg knew they needed to win by at least two goals to pip Chelsea, assuming Juve also prevailed, and cruised past last season's runners-up, their margin of victory enough to top the group. With the two teams meeting for a competition-record tenth time, Wolfsburg were keen to avenge both last season's quarter-final defeat and the Matchday 1 3-3 draw when Chelsea equalised at the death; within 23 minutes the home side were two up after a double from captain Svenja Huth.

Chelsea, whose first three European campaigns between 2015/16 and 2017/18 were all ended by two-time champions Wolfsburg, toiled to turn the game but on the hour mark Tabea Wassmuth made it three and she struck again with 12 minutes left to take her group stage-leading tally to eight. With Juve winning, the top three all ended on 11 points, but the head-to-head goal difference favoured Wolfsburg, who reach their tenth quarter-final in as many seasons, and eliminated Chelsea.

Juventus made history in style at the stadium that will host May's final, breezing into the quarter-finals for the first time since forming four years ago. Knowing a win would be enough regardless of what happened in Germany, Juve took control from kick-off with Lina Hurtig expertly volleying in on 12 minutes.

Cristiana Girelli converted penalties in both halves before Agnese Bonfantini finished it in added time, though Wolfsburg edged out Juventus for first place on head-to-head goal difference. Servette impressed by getting past Glasgow City to reach the group stage but had a tough time in the most competitive section.

Group B

Paris safely topped the group without conceding a goal at a noisy Stade Jean Bouin. Ramona Bachmann's wonder strike and a calm Jordyn Huitema header had Paris in control at the break, before Kadidiatou Diani scored the pick of the goals with a burst from her own half.

Sandy Baltimore, a Luana penalty and Huitema's second wrapped up the win, with Paris successfully shutting out the occasional Breidablik attack. Their 25th goal of the group also was one more than Barcelona's mark set yesterday.

Two set-piece goals set up a comfortable win for group runners-up Madrid. Babett Peter got the first, tapping in after her initial header from Teresa Abelleira's free-kick was well saved by debutant goalkeeper Maria Svidunovich.

The second came when Maite Oroz finished off a clever short corner with a magnificent shot, and Esther González completed the scoring deep into stoppage time. Chances were hard to come by at both ends, but Madrid were already assured of second spot and their Ukrainian opponents did enough to finish in third.