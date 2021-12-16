Women's Champions League quarter-finals: who can play who?

The eight UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists are confirmed ahead of Monday's draw, streamed live at 13:00 CET, setting the rest of the ties on the road to Turin. We look at each team's potential opponents and their head-to-head records.

In the quarter-finals, the four group winners will be seeded and drawn against the four group runners-up, though no group winners can meet the runners-up from their own section. The group runners-up will play the first legs at home. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw. The semi-final draw is completely open.

Group winners (seeded)

A: Wolfsburg (GER)

B: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

C: Barcelona (ESP, holders)

D: Lyon (FRA) Group runners-up (unseeded)

A: Juventus (ITA)

B: Real Madrid (ESP)

C: Arsenal (ENG)

D: Bayern München (GER)

Statistics apply to UEFA women's club competition only. Results after extra time count as wins/losses, all games that went to penalties count as draws. Venues for one-off finals or mini-tournament games indicated.

Can play in quarter-finals: Lyon, Paris, Wolfsburg

Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus, Real Madrid

Lyon beat Arsenal to the 2011 final Icon Sport via Getty Images

Previous meetings

Lyon P5 W0 D1 L4 F4 A11

2010/11 semi-finals: L0-2a, L2-3h (agg: 2-5)

2008/09 second qualifying round: L0-3 (Lyon)

2007/08 quarter-finals: D0-0a, L2-3h (agg: 2-3)

Paris P1 W0 D0 L0 F1 A2

2019/20 quarter-finals: L1-2 (San Sebastián)

Wolfsburg P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4

2012/13 semi-finals: L1-2a, L0-2h (agg: 1-4)

Barcelona P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A8

Bayern N/A

Juventus N/A

Real Madrid N/A



Can play in quarter-finals: Bayern, Juventus, Real Madrid

Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Arsenal, Lyon, Paris, Wolfsburg

Previous meetings

Bayern P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0

2018/19 semi-finals: W1-0a, W1-0h (agg: 2-0)

Juventus P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1

2019/20 round of 32: W2-0a, W2-1h (agg: 4-1)

Real Madrid N/A

Arsenal P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A8

Lyon P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A7

Paris P6 W1 D2 L3 F4 A8

Wolfsburg P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A6



Can play in quarter-finals: Barcelona, Paris, Wolfsburg

Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Arsenal, Juventus, Lyon, Real Madrid

Previous meetings

Barcelona P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2

2018/19 semi-finals: L0-1h, L0-1a (agg: 0-2)



Paris P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A4

2016/17 quarter-finals: W1-0h, L0-4a (agg: 1-4)

Wolfsburg N/A

Arsenal N/A

Juventus N/A

Lyon P3 W1 D0 L2 F3 A4

Real Madrid N/A



Can play in quarter-finals: Barcelona, Lyon, Paris

Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Arsenal, Bayern, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg

Barcelona ended Juve's second European campaign in 2019/20 Getty Images

Previous meetings

Barcelona P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4

2019/20 round of 32: L0-2h, L1-2a (agg: 1-4)﻿

Lyon P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A6

2020/21 round of 32: L2-3h, L0-3a (agg: 2-6)

Paris N/A

Arsenal ﻿N/A

Bayern N/A

Real Madrid N/A

Wolfsburg P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2

Can play in quarter-finals: Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid

Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Paris, Wolfsburg

Previous meetings

Arsenal P5 W4 D1 L0 F11 A4

2010/11 semi-finals: W2-0h, W3-2a (agg: 5-2)

2008/09 second qualifying round: W3-0 (Lyon)

2007/08 quarter-finals: D0-0h, W3-2a (agg: 3-2)



Juventus P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A2

2020/21 round of 32: W3-2a, W3-0h (agg: 6-2﻿)



Real Madrid N/A



Barcelona P3 W3 D0 L0 F7 A2

Bayern P3 W2 D0 L1 F4 A3

Paris P8 W4 D2 L2 F12 A4

Wolfsburg P8 W5 D1 L2 F16 A11



2019/20 quarter-final highlights: Arsenal 1-2 Paris

Can play in quarter-finals: Arsenal, Bayern, Juventus

Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Barcelona, Lyon, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg

Previous meetings

Arsenal P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A1

2019/20 quarter-finals: W2-1 (San Sebastián)

Bayern P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A1

2016/17 quarter-finals: L0-1a, W4-0h (agg: 4-1)

Juventus N/A



Barcelona P6 W3 D2 L1 F8 A4

Lyon P8 W2 D2 L4 F4 A12

Real Madrid P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A0

Wolfsburg P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A2

Can play in quarter-finals: Barcelona, Lyon, Wolfsburg

Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Arsenal, Bayern, Paris, Juventus

Previous meetings

Barcelona N/A

Lyon N/A

Wolfsburg N/A

Arsenal N/A

Bayern N/A

Paris P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A6

Juventus N/A

2013 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-0 Lyon

Can play in quarter-finals: Arsenal, Bayern, Real Madrid

Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Barcelona, Juventus, Lyon, Paris

Previous meetings

Arsenal P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1

2012/13 semi-finals: W2-1h, W2-0a (agg: 4-1)

Bayern N/A

Real Madrid N/A

Barcelona P3 W3 D0 L0 F6 A0

Lyon P8 W2 D1 L5 F11 A16

Paris P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A3



