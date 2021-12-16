Women's Champions League quarter-finals: who can play who?
Thursday 16 December 2021
We look at each team's potential opponents and their head-to-head records.
The eight UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists are confirmed ahead of Monday's draw, streamed live at 13:00 CET, setting the rest of the ties on the road to Turin. We look at each team's potential opponents and their head-to-head records.
In the quarter-finals, the four group winners will be seeded and drawn against the four group runners-up, though no group winners can meet the runners-up from their own section. The group runners-up will play the first legs at home. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw. The semi-final draw is completely open.
Group winners (seeded)
A: Wolfsburg (GER)
B: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
C: Barcelona (ESP, holders)
D: Lyon (FRA)
Group runners-up (unseeded)
A: Juventus (ITA)
B: Real Madrid (ESP)
C: Arsenal (ENG)
D: Bayern München (GER)
Statistics apply to UEFA women's club competition only. Results after extra time count as wins/losses, all games that went to penalties count as draws. Venues for one-off finals or mini-tournament games indicated.
Arsenal (ENG)
Can play in quarter-finals: Lyon, Paris, Wolfsburg
Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus, Real Madrid
Previous meetings
Lyon P5 W0 D1 L4 F4 A11
2010/11 semi-finals: L0-2a, L2-3h (agg: 2-5)
2008/09 second qualifying round: L0-3 (Lyon)
2007/08 quarter-finals: D0-0a, L2-3h (agg: 2-3)
Paris P1 W0 D0 L0 F1 A2
2019/20 quarter-finals: L1-2 (San Sebastián)
Wolfsburg P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4
2012/13 semi-finals: L1-2a, L0-2h (agg: 1-4)
Barcelona P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A8
Bayern N/A
Juventus N/A
Real Madrid N/A
Barcelona (ESP)
Can play in quarter-finals: Bayern, Juventus, Real Madrid
Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Arsenal, Lyon, Paris, Wolfsburg
Previous meetings
Bayern P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0
2018/19 semi-finals: W1-0a, W1-0h (agg: 2-0)
Juventus P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1
2019/20 round of 32: W2-0a, W2-1h (agg: 4-1)
Real Madrid N/A
Arsenal P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A8
Lyon P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A7
Paris P6 W1 D2 L3 F4 A8
Wolfsburg P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A6
Bayern München (GER)
Can play in quarter-finals: Barcelona, Paris, Wolfsburg
Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Arsenal, Juventus, Lyon, Real Madrid
Previous meetings
Barcelona P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2
2018/19 semi-finals: L0-1h, L0-1a (agg: 0-2)
Paris P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A4
2016/17 quarter-finals: W1-0h, L0-4a (agg: 1-4)
Wolfsburg N/A
Arsenal N/A
Juventus N/A
Lyon P3 W1 D0 L2 F3 A4
Real Madrid N/A
Juventus (ITA)
Can play in quarter-finals: Barcelona, Lyon, Paris
Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Arsenal, Bayern, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg
Previous meetings
Barcelona P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4
2019/20 round of 32: L0-2h, L1-2a (agg: 1-4)
Lyon P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A6
2020/21 round of 32: L2-3h, L0-3a (agg: 2-6)
Paris N/A
Arsenal N/A
Bayern N/A
Real Madrid N/A
Wolfsburg P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2
Lyon (FRA)
Can play in quarter-finals: Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid
Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Paris, Wolfsburg
Previous meetings
Arsenal P5 W4 D1 L0 F11 A4
2010/11 semi-finals: W2-0h, W3-2a (agg: 5-2)
2008/09 second qualifying round: W3-0 (Lyon)
2007/08 quarter-finals: D0-0h, W3-2a (agg: 3-2)
Juventus P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A2
2020/21 round of 32: W3-2a, W3-0h (agg: 6-2)
Real Madrid N/A
Barcelona P3 W3 D0 L0 F7 A2
Bayern P3 W2 D0 L1 F4 A3
Paris P8 W4 D2 L2 F12 A4
Wolfsburg P8 W5 D1 L2 F16 A11
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Can play in quarter-finals: Arsenal, Bayern, Juventus
Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Barcelona, Lyon, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg
Previous meetings
Arsenal P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A1
2019/20 quarter-finals: W2-1 (San Sebastián)
Bayern P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A1
2016/17 quarter-finals: L0-1a, W4-0h (agg: 4-1)
Juventus N/A
Barcelona P6 W3 D2 L1 F8 A4
Lyon P8 W2 D2 L4 F4 A12
Real Madrid P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A0
Wolfsburg P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A2
Real Madrid (ESP)
Can play in quarter-finals: Barcelona, Lyon, Wolfsburg
Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Arsenal, Bayern, Paris, Juventus
Previous meetings
Barcelona N/A
Lyon N/A
Wolfsburg N/A
Arsenal N/A
Bayern N/A
Paris P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A6
Juventus N/A
Wolfsburg (GER)
Can play in quarter-finals: Arsenal, Bayern, Real Madrid
Other potential semi-final/final opponents: Barcelona, Juventus, Lyon, Paris
Previous meetings
Arsenal P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1
2012/13 semi-finals: W2-1h, W2-0a (agg: 4-1)
Bayern N/A
Real Madrid N/A
Barcelona P3 W3 D0 L0 F6 A0
Lyon P8 W2 D1 L5 F11 A16
Paris P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A3
Quarter-finals
First leg: 22/23 March
Second leg: 30/31 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 April
Second leg: 30 April/1 May
Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Date tbc