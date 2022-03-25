Women's Champions League quarter-final second legs: the lowdown

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals will be decided on Wednesday and Thursday, with plenty still to play for and a record-breaking attendance expected.

Wednesday, 18:45 CET

World-record crowd expected at Camp Nou

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

European debutants Madrid had lost all five of their competitive meetings with Barcelona prior to the first leg, but an upset was on the cards when they led 1-0 at half-time through Olga Carmona. In fact, Barcelona – who had won all 35 previous games this season, and 39 in a row overall – had not even trailed at the break before in 2021/22, but the reigning champions proved they could rally when they needed to, two Alexia Putellas goals sandwiching Clàudia Pina's maiden European strike.

Barcelona look warm favourites to progress, but the occasion will be about more than just who makes the semi-finals. From the moment it was announced in January that Barça's women would play in front of a Camp Nou crowd for the first time, this game looked certain to smash the world record for attendance at a women's club match (60,739, for the Blaugrana's own trip to Atlético in March 2019).

Indeed, the overall record for any women's football game in Europe – 80,203 for the 2012 Olympic final between the United States and Japan at Wembley – now seems to be in peril, with Barcelona's current penchant for making history on the field now stretching to the stands.

Wednesday, 21:00 CET

Late first-leg goal gave Bayern hope

Highlights: Bayern 1-2 Paris

The last time Paris welcomed Bayern to the Parc des Princes in this competition, for the 2016/17 quarter-finals, the German side held a 1-0 lead from the first leg but were blown away 4-0, falling two down in 12 minutes and conceding another before the break. Five years and a day on, the two clubs will meet again at the same stage and venue, only this time Paris will begin in front thanks to two Marie-Antoinette Katoto goals at the Fußball Arena München.

However, Klara Bühl's late free-kick has given Bayern reason to believe, and they are a much more formidable European outfit than when they made their quarter-final debut against Paris. Still, the French champions remain unbeaten in four months and, spearheaded by Katoto, are well placed to target their first final since that 2016/17 campaign. Bayern's French attacker Viviane Asseyi is suspended.

Where to watch Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Thursday, 18:45 CET

Arsenal equalised in 89th minute of first leg

Highlights: Arsenal 1-1 Wolfsburg

In the 2012/13 semi-finals, then debutants Wolfsburg won away at Arsenal before finishing the job at their men's stadium en route to lifting the trophy. And they looked set to repeat the first part of that equation in the first leg of the clubs' reunion, before Lotte Wubben-Moy finally made the Gunners' pressure count after Tabea Wassmuth's competition-leading ninth goal of the campaign had opened the scoring.

Despite that setback, the two-time winners would gladly accept a replica of the result when 2006/07 victors Arsenal previously visited VfL Wolfsburg Arena in 2013 – a 2-1 victory for the Wölfinnen. And although they will be missing the suspended Joelle Wedemeyer, Arsenal's Beth Mead will also be serving a ban.

Both clubs are setting new benchmarks, the Gunners contesting their record 14th quarter-final while Wolfsburg have reached this stage for a tenth consecutive season. If they are to progress any further, Arsenal will certainly need to do better than on their last trip to Germany, a 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim on Matchday 6. The following day, Wolfsburg beat Chelsea 4-0 to eliminate London's other contenders in some style.

Thursday, 21:00 CET

Last-eight debutants lead after first-leg comeback

Highlights: Juventus 2-1 Lyon

Juventus reached their first-ever quarter-final by advancing along with Wolfsburg﻿ in Group A, leaving Chelsea in their wake. Just as in their three home group games, their first leg against Lyon was played at Juventus Stadium, venue for the 21 May final, but the Italian champions' hopes of reaching the decider seemed pretty slim when the record seven-time winners led 1-0 at half-time through Catarina Macario.

Then came Ellie Carpenter's red card just past the hour and comeback goals from Cristiana Girelli and Agnese Bonfantini – the latest twists in Juve's already dramatic run.

Lyon's five-year reign as champions was ended at this stage last year by Paris at OL Stadium, coincidentally in a game when Macario scored first in a 2-1 defeat. That exit came on away goals, a method since abolished. But, having won at Wolfsburg and drawn at Chelsea in the group stage, Juventus have already shown that travelling to the competition's biggest names holds no fear. Their mission now is to become only the second Italian team to reach the semi-finals after Bardolino Verona in 2007/08.