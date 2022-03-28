Barcelona vs Real Madrid Women's Champions League facts

Holders Barcelona are well placed for a fourth successive semi-final after a first-leg comeback victory against competition debutants Real Madrid in the UEFA Women's Champions League's first Clásico.

• Olga Carmona's eighth-minute strike gave Alberto Toril's Madrid their first-ever lead over the Blaugranes, before the reigning champions hit back thanks to Alexia Putellas' double (53pen, 90+4) either side of substitute Clàudia Pina's 81st-minute strike.

• Barcelona made it 41 wins in a row in all competitions with another come-from-behind success in the Primera División on 26 March, conceding in the opening three minutes against Madrid CFF before goals from Jenni Hermoso (38) and Putellas (48).

• Barça have conceded just one goal in their last five UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final home matches, in a 1-0 defeat by Lyon in 2017/18.

• Real Madrid were defeated 5-0 on their last visit to face Barcelona, as the hosts sealed their third successive Primera División title on 13 March.

• Madrid's total of four away goals in the group stage was the lowest among the eight quarter-finalists.

Ones to watch: Barcelona

Jennifer Hermoso

• The 31-year-old scored one goal and set up the other in the 2-1 Primera División success at Madrid CFF on 26 March.

• The 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League Forward of the Season has scored four goals in this season's competition, just two short of equalling her highest-ever total of six in both 2011/12 and 2020/21.

• Hermoso has scored in both of Barcelona's emphatic Primera División home victories in the Clásico, but also completed a quickfire hat-trick against CD Tacón – the club Real Madrid later took over – in September 2019.

• The forward scored in last term's 3-0 home win against Manchester City in the quarter-final first leg. She was also on target in Barcelona's 2-0 home win against Rosengård in the quarter-final second leg in 2016/17.

Clàudia Pina

• The 20-year-old scored her first UEFA Women's Champions League goal to put the Blaugranes ahead with just nine minutes remaining in the 3-1 first-leg victory on 22 March.

• Pina has scored a career-best 12 goals this season, surpassing the ten she managed on loan at Sevilla in 2020/21.

• The forward is a product of the Barcelona youth system, having previously been on the books of Espanyol, and became the youngest player to represent Barça in the professional era when making her debut in January 2018 aged 16 years 155 days.

• The Spanish international hit both goals in the 2-1 final win against Mexico as her nation clinched their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title in 2018.

Alexia Putellas

• The 28-year-old has scored in each of her last four Barcelona appearances, a total of seven goals with the latest just two minutes after being introduced as a half-time substitute at Madrid CFF on 26 March.

• The Blaugranes captain's double in the first leg against Real Madrid took her tally to seven goals in six Clásico appearances, a 3-1 Primera División away win on 12 December the only game in which she failed to score.

• The Spanish international has found the net in all three of her side's UEFA Women's Champions League home matches this term, a total of four goals.

• The UEFA Women's Player of the Year for 2020/21 scored the historic first goal at the newly-opened Estadi Johan Cruyff in September 2019 in an emphatic victory against CD Tacón, the club that is now Real Madrid.

Ones to watch: Real Madrid

Olga Carmona

• The 21-year-old scored the eighth-minute opener in the 3-1 first-leg defeat – the first time Real Madrid had led in a women's Clásico.

• Carmona has now scored two of Madrid's three goals against Barcelona, also converting a penalty in the 4-1 away league loss in January 2021.

• The defender scored her first European goal in the 5-0 Matchday 2 success at home to Breidablik, finding the net minutes after being introduced as a half-time substitute.

• Part of Spain's victorious 2018 European Women's Under-19 Championship squad along with Madrid team-mates Teresa Abelleira and Athenea del Castillo.

Esther González

• The 29-year-old set up Carmona's goal in the first leg and also provided the assist for Lorena Navarro's 90th-minute winner in the 1-0 Primera División defeat of Levante four days later.

• González scored her first UEFA Women's Champions League goal for Real Madrid in added time of the 3-0 Matchday 6 win against WFC Kharkiv.

• The forward is her side's leading scorer in the Primera División this term with 13 goals; no other Real Madrid player has more than five.

• The Spanish international hit eight goals in qualifying for UEFA Women's EURO 2022, with only Hermoso (ten) scoring more for La Roja.

Lorena Navarro

• The 21-year-old came off the bench to hit the last-gasp winner at home to Levante on 26 March – her first domestic goal of the campaign.

• The forward has scored on her two UEFA Women's Champions League starts – in the opening two group stage matchday victories against Kharkiv and Breidablik – but has drawn a blank in her three substitute appearances since.

• Navarro joined CD Tacón, who would later be rebranded as Real Madrid, from Madrid CFF in 2016, and extended her contract until 2023 last summer.

• The Spanish youth international won the UEFA Women's Under-17 Championship in 2015 and the golden boot at the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, having shared the top scorer honours at the UEFA Women's Championship for that age group earlier that year.

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

Key stats

• Barcelona have won their last nine UEFA Women's Champions League matches, scoring 33 goals and conceding only three.

• Barcelona have won each of their last 12 home European games (F42 A4).

• Barcelona have failed to score in just one of their last 31 UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

• Barcelona have conceded more than one goal in just two of their last 30 European fixtures.

• Real Madrid have won three of their four UEFA Women's Champions League away games this season, keeping clean sheets in each of those victories.