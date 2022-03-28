UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München Women's Champions League facts

Monday 28 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain are 2-1 ahead in this quarter-final as Bayern München come to Parc des Princes.

Kadidiatou Diani takes on Sydney Lohmann in the first leg
Kadidiatou Diani takes on Sydney Lohmann in the first leg Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain hold a slender advantage over Bayern München as the French side go in search of a third successive UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final.

• Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored in each half (20, 71) to put Paris in control in Munich, before Klara Bühl's late free-kick (84) gave Bayern hope.

• Bühl's goal was the first conceded by Paris in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League; the Division 1 Féminine club have scored 27 themselves.

• Didier Ollé-Nicolle's Paris were one of two clubs to keep three group stage home clean sheets, along with Bayern.

• Paris have won five of their six UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final ties, their only defeat coming against Chelsea in 2018/19 (0-2 a, 2-1 h).

• Bayern, aiming for a third semi-final appearance in four seasons, were beaten 4-0 in Paris in the quarter-final second leg in 2016/17.

• Jens Scheuer's side have won just one of their four UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final matches outside Germany, a 1-0 victory at Rosengård in April 2021.

• Paris are the only side who have not been behind in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League.

Ones to watch: Paris

Sandy Baltimore
• The 22-year-old's inswinging corner from the right was headed in by Marie-Antoinette Katoto for the visitors' second goal in Munich on 22 March.

• The versatile attacker has now scored two and provided two assists in her last three UEFA Women's Champions League appearances.

• Baltimore is enjoying her second-most prolific season in front of goal with Paris, having scored seven goals this term – just two shy of the nine she struck last season.

• Now a senior international, she scored France's equaliser in the 2-1 win against Germany in the 2019 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final.

Kadidiatou Diani
• The 26-year-old scored Paris's fourth goal in the 4-2 Coupe de France semi-final comeback victory against Fleury 91 on 26 March.

• Diani, who turns 27 on 1 April, has struck 12 goals for Les Parisiennes already this season, and is just two short of equalling her total of 14 from the 2020/21 campaign.

• The forward's only UEFA Women's Champions League goal this season came in the 6-0 Matchday 6 win against Breidablik on 16 December, a year to the day since her previous strike in the competition.

• The French international scored in Paris's 2-1 home second-leg win against Chelsea in the 2018/19 quarter-final, but her side went out 3-2 on aggregate.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto
• The 23-year-old followed up her two first-leg goals at Bayern with another double against Fleury 91 four days later.

• Katoto has scored in her last three UEFA Women's Champions League appearances, five goals in total; she scored in four successive games in the competition in September-October 2018.

• The Paris youth product, who joined the club at the age of 12, has 14 goals in her last 14 UEFA Women's Champions League games.

• Katoto was France's top scorer in qualification for UEFA Women's EURO 2022 with eight goals.

Ones to watch: Bayern 

Hanna Glas
• The 28-year-old spent two seasons at Paris after joining from Swedish side Eskilstuna United in 2018.

• Glas is one of four Bayern players to feature in all seven UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season, starting five.

• The defender's long-range effort against Chelsea in last season's semi-finals was named the best goal of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.

• The Swedish international was a European Champion at under-19 level in 2012, with Paris's Amanda Ilestedt captaining the side for the final triumph against Spain.

Saki Kumagai
• The 31-year-old scored twice in the 4-0 Frauen-Bundesliga victory against SGS Essen on 27 March.

• The Japanese international has struck four goals in her last six outings in all competitions.

• The midfielder, who can also operate in defence, is the only Bayern player to have started all seven of their UEFA Women's Champions League outings this term.

• Kumagai won five UEFA Women's Champions Leagues during her eight-season career with Lyon, converting her penalty kick in the shoot-out victory against Paris in the 2017 final.

Lea Schüller
• The 24-year-old is Bayern's joint top scorer in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League with three goals, level with Jovana Damnjanović.

• The forward has started all but one of Bayern's seven European matches this season; she was an unused substitute for the 5-1 victory against Häcken on Matchday 5.

• Schüller has scored four times in her last five appearances in all competitions, including a hat-trick as a substitute in the 6-0 victory against FC Köln on 6 March.

• The German international scored in Bayern's 1-0 second-leg win at Rosengård in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals in April 2021, wrapping up a 4-0 aggregate success.

Highlights: Bayern 1-2 Paris
Key stats

• Paris have won all of their seven UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season.

• The French club have scored an average of exactly five goals per game in their three home matches in this season's competition.

• Paris have lost only three of their 12 matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals (W8 D1), conceding more than one goal in only one of those matches.

• Bayern have won only one of their four UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final matches outside Germany (D1 L2).

• Bayern are without a win in their three UEFA Women's Champions League matches in France (D1 L2).

• Bayern have failed to score in only one of their last 18 European games.

• The Munich club have not lost successive UEFA Women's Champions League matches since the 2018/19 semi-finals, when they were beaten in both legs by Barcelona.

