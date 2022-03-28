Lyon vs Juventus Women's Champions League facts

Seven-time UEFA Women's Champions League winners Lyon must overcome a first-leg deficit after they were stunned by a dramatic Juventus comeback in their quarter-final opener in Turin.

• The French side struck first at the Juventus Stadium, the venue for this season's final, thanks to Catarina Macario's eighth-minute goal, but were unable to add to their lead before Ellie Carpenter's dismissal just after the hour and late goals from Cristiana Girelli (71) and substitute Agnese Bonfantini (83) earned a memorable Juve win.

• Lyon are aiming to avoid a second successive quarter-final exit, with their five-year reign ended at this stage last term by domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain (1-0 a, 1-2 h).

• Les Lyonnaises had progressed in each of their first 11 quarter-final ties before last season's away-goals elimination.

• Sonia Bompastor's outfit were one of four sides to win all three of their home matches in this season's group stage – scoring 11 goals and conceding just one.

• Joe Montemurro's Juventus, who are hoping to become the second Italian club to reach the semi-finals after Bardolino Verona in 2007/08, finished second behind Wolfsburg in Group A thanks to an unbeaten record on their travels.

Ones to watch: Lyon

Selma Bacha

• The 21-year-old's eighth-minute cross was converted by Macario to give Les Fenottes the lead in the first leg on 23 March.

• The defender has supplied five assists in this season's competition, more than any other player.

• Bacha won the Player of the Match award in the 5-0 Matchday 2 win against Benfica on 14 October.

• The left-sided player is a product of Lyon's youth system having joined at the age of eight, and appeared in the UEFA Women's Champions League final successes in 2018 and 2019.

Sarah Bouhaddi

• The 35-year-old returned to UEFA Women’s Champions League action in the first leg following a loan spell with National Women's Soccer League side OL Reign.

• Bouhaddi's appearance against Juventus on 23 March was her 77th in the UEFA Women's Champions League, equalling Emma Byrne's competition record for a goalkeeper.

• The former France No1 has taken part in nine finals in this competition, a record she shares with OL team-mate Wendie Renard.

• The seven-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner was named the tournament's inaugural Goalkeeper of the Season for 2019/20.

Catarina Macario

• The 22-year-old opened the scoring in Turin.

• The forward's header at Juventus made it six goals in her last nine starts in this tournament, qualifying included.

• Macario has now scored 16 goals in all competitions this season and is OL's top scorer.

• The American international's first UEFA Women's Champions League goal came at this stage last season, in the 2-1 second-leg loss at home to Paris.

Ones to watch: Juventus

Lisa Boattin

• The 24-year-old scored twice in the 3-1 victory against Inter on 27 March, Juve's 100th Serie A fixture.

• That took her Serie A tally this term to five goals, equalling her career-best league figures for a campaign set with Verona in 2016/17.

• No Juventus player has created more UEFA Women's Champions League goals since Matchday 1 than Boattin, who has supplied two assists.

• The Italian international is one of three Bianconere players to have started all 11 of her side's matches in this season's competition, including qualifying.

Agnese Bonfantini

• The 22-year-old struck the 83rd-minute winner in the first leg less than 90 seconds after coming on as a substitute, and was also named Player of the Match.

• The Italian international has scored four times in her last four games across all competitions, including the 3-1 victory against Inter on 27 March – all as a substitute.

• The forward scored Juve's final goal of their group campaign, also as a late replacement in the 4-0 home victory against Servette on 16 December.

• Bonfantini scored on her Bianconere debut, as a second-half substitute in the 12-0 defeat of Kamenica Sasa in UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round 1 on 18 August.

Cristiana Girelli

• The 31-year-old became the first player to reach nine goals in this season's competition (qualifying included) with her 71st-minute equaliser in the first leg on 23 March – a feat matched by Wolfsburg's Tabea Wassmuth later that evening.

• Girelli had scored just ten UEFA Women's Champions League goals in her entire career prior to 2021/22.

• The forward's five goals from the group stage onwards this season have come from just six attempts on target.

• Scored nine goals in ten appearances in qualifying for UEFA Women's EURO 2022, finishing the campaign as Italy's top scorer.

Highlights: Juventus 2-1 Lyon

Key stats

• Lyon have won 16 of their last 17 UEFA Women's Champions League home games, the sole defeat coming against Paris. The last time they lost at home to a non-French club in the competition was April 2017 (0-1 against Manchester City).

• Lyon have won their previous four UEFA Women's Champions League home games against Italian clubs (F19 A1), including a 3-0 victory against Juventus in 2020/21 round of 32.

• OL have never lost successive UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

• Lyon have only failed to score in one of their last 33 UEFA Women's Champions League games.

• Juventus have lost only one of their 11 UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season (W8 D2) and are unbeaten in their four away games in the competition this season (W3 D1).

• Juventus have not conceded a goal in their four away European games this season.