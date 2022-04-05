Women's Champions League semi-finals: past meetings, form guide

The UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals are set, with the winners to face off on 21 May at Juventus Stadium, Turin.

We take a closer look at the two encounters, both of which will be rematches of the semi-finals from the one-off eight-team tournament in Spain that concluded the 2019/20 campaign.

Semi-finals: first legs Friday 22 April

Barcelona vs Wolfsburg (18:45) TBC

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain (TBC) Semi-finals: second legs Saturday 30 April

Wolfsburg vs Barcelona (18:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon (21:00) Final 21 May, Juventus Stadium, Turin

Barcelona/Wolfsburg vs Lyon/Paris﻿ (19:00)

Barcelona vs Wolfsburg

First leg: Friday 22 April (18:45 CET)

Second leg: Saturday 30 April (18:00 CET)

Wolfsburg have won all three games against Barcelona, including their 2019/20 semi-final.

Semi-final record

Barcelona: W2 L2

Wolfsburg: W5 L1

Group stage, quarter-finals

Barcelona: Group C winners (W6 D0 L0 F24 A1), W8-3agg vs Real Madrid (W3-1a, W5-2h)

Wolfsburg: Group A winners (W3 D2 L1 F17 A7), W3-1agg vs Arsenal (D1-1a, W2-0h)

Previous UEFA competition meetings

2020 semi-final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-0 Barcelona

2019/20 semi-finals

Wolfsburg 1-0 Barcelona (one-off tie, San Sebastián﻿)

2013/14 quarter-finals

First leg: Wolfsburg 3-0 Barcelona

Second leg: Barcelona 0-2 Wolfsburg (agg: 0-5)

Potential final head to heads

Barcelona vs ...

Lyon P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A7

Paris P6 W1 D2 L3 F4 A8

Wolfsburg vs ...

Lyon P8 W2 D1 L5 F8 A16

Paris P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A3

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain

First leg: TBC

Second leg: Saturday 30 April (21:00 CET)

This will become the joint most-played UEFA women's club fixture both in terms of both individual matches (ten, equalling Chelsea vs Wolfsburg) and overall ties (six, equalling Lyon vs Wolfsburg).

2020 semi-final highlights: Paris 0-1 Lyon

Semi-final record

Lyon: W9 L2

Paris: W2 L3

Group stage, quarter-finals

Lyon: Group D winners (W5 D0 L1 F19 A2), W4-3agg vs Juventus (L1-2a, W3-1h)

Paris: Group B winners (W6 D0 L0 F25 A0), W4-3agg vs Bayern München (W2-1a, D2-2h aet)

Previous UEFA competition meetings

2020/21 quarter-finals

First leg: Paris 0-1 Lyon

Second leg: Lyon 1-2 Paris (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals)

2019/20 semi-finals

Paris 0-1 Lyon (one-off tie, Bilbao)

2017 final: Lyon vs Paris - Watch the full penalty shoot-out

2016/17 final

Lyon 0-0 Paris (7-6 pens, Cardiff)

2015/16 semi-finals

First leg: Lyon 7-0 Paris

Second leg: Paris 0-1 Lyon (agg: 0-8)

2014/15 round of 16

First leg: Paris 1-1 Lyon

Second leg: Lyon 0-1 Paris (agg: 1-2)

Potential final head to heads

Lyon vs ...

Barcelona P3 W3 D0 L0 F7 A2

Wolfsburg P8 W5 D1 L2 F16 A8

Paris Saint-Germain vs ...

Barcelona P6 W3 D2 L1 F8 A4

Wolfsburg P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A2

Statistics apply to UEFA women's club competition only. Results after extra time count as wins/losses; all games that went to penalties count as draws.