Barcelona vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League facts

Tuesday 19 April 2022

Barcelona aim to avenge their 2020 semi-final defeat by Wolfsburg, a game in which the winner was scored by a future Blaugrana player.

Fridolina Rolfö scores against her future club in the 2020 semi-final
Fridolina Rolfö scores against her future club in the 2020 semi-final Getty Images

Barcelona's quest to retain their UEFA Women's Champions League title pits them against two-time winners Wolfsburg, who have a formidable record in this fixture.

• These sides are facing each other for a fourth time in this competition, Wolfsburg triumphing in all three previous meetings and keeping a clean sheet in each.

• The Blaugranes have progressed in two of their last three semi-final ties, their only failure in that time coming against Wolfsburg in 2019/20. Current Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfö scored the only goal in the 58th minute for the Frauen-Bundesliga club.

• Wolfsburg were also victorious against Barça in the 2013/14 quarter-finals, winning 5-0 on aggregate (3-0 h, 2-0 a).

• This season, Barça reached the last four for the fourth successive campaign with a 5-2 comeback victory against Real Madrid in the quarter-final second leg in front of 91,553 spectators – an all-time UEFA and FIFA women's attendance record – to complete an 8-3 aggregate success.

• Jonatan Giráldez's side extended their current winning run to 44 matches in all competitions with a 2-0 Primera División victory at Valencia on 16 April thanks to goals from Aitana Bonmatí (18) and María León (82).

• Wolfsburg secured a spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League last four for the seventh time with a 3-1 aggregate win against Arsenal. Only Lyon (12) and 1. FFC Frankfurt (eight) have reached more semi-finals.

• The She-Wolves have progressed in five of their six semi-final ties, their only elimination a 3-2 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in 2014/15 (0-2 h, 2-1 a).

Ones to watch: Barcelona

Aitana Bonmatí
• The 24-year-old followed her equaliser in the 5-2 quarter-final second-leg win against Real Madrid on 30 March with the opener against Valencia on 16 April to make it two goals in three matches.

• The attacking midfielder's strike at Valencia was her 12th for the campaign, three short of last season's career-best 15 goals.

• Bonmatí has scored three goals in her last four UEFA Women's Champions League appearances, including the emphatic group stage away wins against Hoffenheim (5-0) and Arsenal (4-0).

• The Spanish international was named the Player of the Match in last season's UEFA Women's Champions League final, scoring the third goal in the 4-0 win against Chelsea in Gothenburg.

Alexia Putellas
• The 28-year-old has failed to score in her last two Barcelona appearances having struck in each of the previous five, including her side's fourth against Real Madrid in the quarter-final second leg.

• That goal extended the Blaugranes captain's run of scoring in all four of her side's home UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season.

• The Spanish international has scored eight goals in this season's competition, second only to Wolfsburg's Tabea Wassmuth (nine) from Matchday 1 onwards.

• The UEFA Women's Player of the Year for 2020/21 has scored 29 goals this term, surpassing her previous career best of 26 set last season.

Fridolina Rolfö
• The 28-year-old joined the Blaugranes in the summer after a two-year spell with Wolfsburg, with whom she was a runner-up in this competition in 2019/20 – scoring the semi-final winner against Barcelona.

• The forward won the Frauen-Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in her first season with Die Wölfinnen in 2019/20 before retaining the German Cup the following campaign.

• Rolfö was named Player of the Match for successive group stage games, providing two assists in the Matchday 4 win in Hoffenheim before scoring one and creating another in the 4-0 victory at Arsenal on 9 December.

• The Swedish international has supplied five assists in this season's competition, a total only bettered by Lyon's Selma Bacha (six).

2020 semi-final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-0 Barcelona
Ones to watch: Wolfsburg

Alexandra Popp
• The 31-year-old scored Wolfsburg's fourth goal in the 6-0 league victory against Bayern Munich on 3 April – her first in almost a year after suffering a knee injury in April 2021.

• The forward has struck three goals in UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, scoring twice in Wolfsburg's 4-2 second-leg success against Potsdam in 2013/14 and once in the 4-0 first-leg defeat of Frankfurt two years later.

• The German international is a three-time winner of this competition, having been part of the Duisburg side that triumphed in the 2008/09 UEFA Women's Cup before lifting the trophy with Die Wölfinnen in 2013 and 2014.

• Only Wendie Renard (99) has made more UEFA Women's Champions League appearances than Popp's career total of 83.

Jill Roord
• The 24-year-old, who turns 25 on the day of the first leg, hit two goals in the 3-1 DFB-Pokal semi-final win away to Bayern München on 17 April, taking her to 16 for the season in all competitions and just three behind club top scorer Tabea Wassmuth.

• Roord has scored five goals in her last four Wolfsburg appearances in all competitions, including the opener in the 2-0 quarter-final second leg win against Arsenal on 31 March.

• The midfielder has four goals in this season's UEFA Women’s Champions League, qualifiers included; her most prolific campaign was the eight she struck for Twente in 2015/16.

• The Dutch international struck a hat-trick in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying win against Cyprus on 8 April, her second of the qualification campaign.

Tabea Wassmuth
• The 25-year-old came off the bench to score as Wolfsburg secured their place in the DFB-Pokal final – their eighth in a row – with a 3-1 win against Bayern on 17 April.

• Wassmuth has scored in Die Wölfinnen's last two matches, also hitting the third in their 6-0 Bundesliga defeat of Bayern on 3 April.

• The attacking midfielder is Wolfsburg's top scorer this season with 19 goals in all competitions, nine of those coming in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

• The German international has scored in all four of her UEFA Women's Champions League away appearances this season, registering five goals on her travels – more than any other player since Matchday 1.

Key stats

• Barcelona have won each of their last ten UEFA Women's Champions League matches (F38 A5) and each of their last 13 home European games (F47 A6).

• Barcelona have lost only two of their last 23 UEFA Women's Champions League matches (W20 D1).

• The Catalan club have failed to score in just one of their last 32 UEFA Women's Champions League matches – the 1-0 defeat against Wolfsburg in the one-off semi-final in San Sebastián in August 2020.

• Barcelona have scored four or more goals in seven of their last eight UEFA Women's Champions League home games.

• Wolfsburg have won their previous seven UEFA Women's Champions League matches against Spanish clubs (F31 A2), keeping six clean sheets; hree of those victories came in their three games against Barcelona.

• The German side have lost only two of their 11 matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals (W8 D1).

• Wolfsburg have only failed to score in two of their last 39 UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

