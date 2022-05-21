Meet the UEFA Women's Champions League winners: Lyon

Lyon claimed a record-extending eighth UEFA Women's Champions League title after a scintillating first-half display against holders Barcelona earned them a 3-1 victory in the final at Turin's Juventus Stadium.

We take a closer look at the new continental queens, who reclaimed the crown they held for five seasons prior to Barcelona's success in 2021.





Barcelona vs Lyon: All their meetings 2021/22 final: Barcelona 1-3 Lyon (Turin)

2018/19 final: Lyon 4-1 Barcelona (Budapest)

2017/18 quarter-finals: Barcelona 1-3 agg Lyon (first leg 0-1, second leg 1-2) First named team at home in opening game of two-legged ties

Women's Champions League final highlights: Barcelona 1-3 Lyon

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿1

How they qualified: French league runners-up; W4-2agg vs Levante in Round 2

Group stage: Group D winners (W5 D0 L1 F19 A2)

Quarter-finals: W4-3agg vs Juventus (L1-2a, W3-1h)

Semi-finals: W5-3agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (W3-2h, W2-1a)

Final: W3-1 vs Barcelona

Top scorer (group stage onward): Catarina Macario 8

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 14 x league champions, 9 x cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20 – record)



Final record

2022: W3-1 vs Barcelona (Turin)

2020: W3-1 vs Wolfsburg (San Sebastián)

2019: W4-1 vs Barcelona (Budapest)

2018: W4-1aet vs Wolfsburg (Kyiv)

2017: D0-0aet, W7-6pens vs Paris (Cardiff)

2016: D1-1aet, W4-3pens vs Wolfsburg (Reggio Emilia)

2013: L0-1 vs Wolfsburg (London)

2012: W2-0 vs Frankfurt (Munich)

2011: W2-0 vs Turbine Potsdam (London)

2010: D0-0aet, L6-7pens vs Turbine Potsdam (Getafe)

Watch all Macario's Lyon goals

Lyon's UWCL campaign

OL came through a potentially tricky qualifying tie with Levante and, despite losing at Bayern, always looked on course for Group D top spot as they vied to bounce back from losing their champion status last season. Ada Hegerberg returned from long-term injury and was quickly back among the goals, including a vital strike to wipe out a quarter-final first-leg deficit in the return against Juventus, a reminder of the French club's enduring strength. The topsy-turvy semi-final first leg against Paris ended 3-2, and Hegerberg and Wendie Renard struck to silence Parc des Princes. Hegerberg was inspirational again in the final, providing a goal and an assist in the victory over Barcelona.

Who is Lyon coach?

Sonia Bompastor. A Lyon great as a player, she coached at the academy from 2013 until last April, when she took over the first team near the end of a rare trophyless season.

Who is Lyon's key player?

Ada Hegerberg. Out for more than 20 months, Hegerberg (who got a first-half hat-trick in the 2019 final against Barcelona) was eased back in following her October return but by December was back to her old prolific form, even breaking more records in this competition. The Lyon team evolved during her absence, but the striker's presence now has them looking more like their old selves, and she struck for the fourth final in the Turin decider.

2019 final highlights: Lyon 4-1 Barcelona

Did you know?

Lyon hold the competition records for title wins, final appearances, semi-final appearances (in fact, they have won their last nine), games played, goals scored and longest unbeaten run. This season, OL's Melvine Malard also scored the historic first-ever group stage goal and in the semi-finals Wendie Renard became the only player ever to reach 100 games in this competition (OL themselves are the sole club to rack up a century).

Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.