2021/22 Women's Champions League Team of the Season
Monday 23 May 2022
Article summary
UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League Team of the Season, with six players from winners Lyon.
Article body
Goalkeeper
Christiane Endler (Lyon)
Defenders
Griedge Mbock Bathy (Lyon)
Wendie Renard (Lyon)
Mapi León (Barcelona)
Selma Bacha (Lyon)
Midfielders
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)
Amandine Henry (Lyon)
Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
Forwards
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)