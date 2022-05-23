2021/22 UEFA Women's League Goal of the Season: Amandine Henry's final stunner heads top ten strikes

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Amandine Henry's long-range opener for Lyon in the final earning first billing as Goal of the Season.

Henry's OL team-mate Ada Hegerberg took the runner-up spot for her semi-final header against Paris Saint-Germain, while Arsenal's Steph Catley came third with her free-kick away to HB Køge.

Fans are now invited to tell us what they think by voting for their favourite from the observers' top ten. Click here to vote.

UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Season

1 Amandine Henry (Barcelona 1-3 Lyon) – Final, 21/05/22

2 Ada Hegerberg (Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Lyon) – Semi-final second leg, 30/04/22

3 Steph Catley (HB Køge 1-5 Arsenal) – Group stage Matchday 3, 10/11/21

4 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg) – Semi-final first leg, 22/04/22

5 Arianna Caruso (Servette 0-3 Juventus) – Group stage Matchday 1, 06/10/21

6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea 3-3 Wolfsburg) – Group stage Matchday 1, 06/10/21

7 Fridolina Rolfö (Arsenal 0-4 Barcelona) – Group stage Matchday 5, 09/12/21

8 Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg) – Semi-final first leg, 22/04/22

9 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona 4-0 Hoffenheim) – Group stage Matchday 3, 10/11/21

10 Klara Bühl (Bayern 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain) – Quarter-final first leg, 22/03/22