Women's Champions League round 2 draw: Arsenal-Ajax, Real Sociedad-Bayern, Rangers-Benfica

The UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 draw has set ties including Arsenal vs Ajax, Real Sociedad vs Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain vs Häcken and Rangers vs Benfica to decide the last 12 group slots.

Playing over two legs on 20/21 and 28/29 September, the winners join holders Lyon and fellow direct entrants Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg in the group stage that starts in October.

Round 2 is split into two paths: the champions path (with 14 teams competing for seven group places) and the league path (with ten teams competing for five group places). Both consist of two-legged ties.

The 15 teams progressing from round 1 have joined sides beginning at this stage, including 2006/07 winners Arsenal, two-time runners-up Paris Saint-Germain, former semi-finalists Bayern and debutants Real Sociedad.

Round 2 draw

League path

Arsenal (ENG) vs Ajax (NED)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Häcken (SWE)

Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Bayern München (GER)

Rosenborg (NOR) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Sparta Praha (CZE) vs Roma (ITA)

Champions path

Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (UKR) vs Vllaznia (ALB)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) vs Zürich (SUI)

Rangers (SCO) vs Benfica (POR)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) vs St. Pölten ﻿(AUT)

Valur (ISL) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)

Brann (NOR) vs Rosengård (SWE)

HB Køge (DEN) vs Juventus (ITA)

Seven teams will progress from the champions path UEFA

Arsenal were champions in 2007 and quarter-finalists last season.

Paris Saint-Germain were runners-up in 2015 and 2017, and reached the semi-finals for the last three seasons.

Bayern are also past semi-finalists, and quarter-finalists last season.

Juventus and Madrid both also reached the 2021/22 quarter-finals, having come through this round (as did Arsenal).

Benfica, Häcken and HB Køge were all in last season's group stage.

Rosengård reached the 2003/04 semis as Malmö.

Häcken (as Göteborg), Sparta, Slavia and Valur are also past quarter-finalists.

Ajax knocked out four-time champions Frankfurt in round 1.

Sarajevo have become the first team to compete 20 seasons in a row; 20 entries is also a joint record.

Debut seasons: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS, Rangers, Real Sociedad, Roma.

Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Finland, Netherlands, Norway and Scotland were not represented in last season's inaugural group stage. No clubs from Albania nor Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the round of 16 under any format.

Zürich won 3-2 at Sarajevo in the 2008/09 second qualifying round.

Season calendar

Round 2

First leg: 20/21 September

Second leg: 28/29 September

Group stage draw

13:00 CET, 3 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

3 or 4 June tbc