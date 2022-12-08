All the 2022/23 Women's Champions League group fixtures and results: Wolfsburg through, Barcelona and Chelsea lose perfect starts
Thursday 8 December 2022
Wolfsburg became the first team to progress on Matchday 4, when Bayern München ended Barcelona's winning start to the season and Chelsea were held at Real Madrid.
The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage is well and truly under way with Wolfsburg the first team through after beating Roma on Matchday 4, when Barcelona's perfect start to the campaign ended at Bayern München and Chelsea were held at Real Madrid. Arsenal's third win in four games moved them to the brink of Group C qualification, while Lyon's second successive win has the holders right back in contention.
State of play
Through to quarter-finals: Wolfsburg
Games continue over the next month until the deciding fixtures on 21 and 22 December. The top two in each group progress to March's quarter-finals, with the semis the following month and the final at PSV Stadium, Eindhoven, to be held on the first weekend of June.
All times CET.
Matchday 4 results
Thursday 8 December:
Group A
Vllaznia 0-4 Paris, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
Group B
Wolfsburg 4-2 Roma, St. Pölten 1-1 Slavia Praha
Wednesday 7 December:
Group C
Lyon 4-0 Zürich, Arsenal 1-0 Juventus
Group D
Rosengård 1-3 Benfica, Bayern 3-1 Barcelona
Matchday 3 results
Thursday 24 November:
Group C
Zürich 0-3 Lyon, Juventus 1-1 Arsenal
Group D
Barcelona 3-0 Bayern, Benfica 1-0 Rosengård
Wednesday 23 November:
Group A
Paris 5-0 Vllaznia, Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid
Group B
Slavia Praha 0-1 St. Pölten, Roma 1-1 Wolfsburg
Matchday 2 results
Thursday 27 October:
Group C
Juventus 1-1 Lyon, Arsenal 3-1 Zürich
Group D
Rosengård 1-4 Barcelona, Benfica 2-3 Bayern
Wednesday 26 October:
Group A
Real Madrid 0-0 Paris, Chelsea 8-0 Vllaznia
Group B
St. Pölten 3-4 Roma, Slavia Praha 0-2 Wolfsburg
Matchday 1 results
Thursday 20 October:
Group A
Vllaznia 0-2 Real Madrid, Paris 0-1 Chelsea
Group B
Wolfsburg 4-0 St. Pölten, Roma 1-0 Slavia Praha
Wednesday 19 October:
Group C
Zürich 0-2 Juventus, Lyon 1-5 Arsenal
Group D
Bayern 2-1 Rosengård, Barcelona 9-0 Benfica
FUTURE MATCHDAYS
Matchday 5 fixtures
Thursday 15 December:
Group C
Juventus vs Zürich (18:45), Arsenal vs Lyon (21:00)
Group D
Rosengård vs Bayern (18:45), Benfica vs Barcelona (21:00)
Friday 16 December:
Group A
Vllaznia vs Chelsea (18:45), Paris vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Group B
Roma vs St. Pölten (18:45), Wolfsburg vs Slavia Praha (21:00)
Matchday 6 fixtures
Wednesday 21 December:
Group C
Zürich vs Arsenal (18:45), Lyon vs Juventus (18:45)
Group D
Barcelona vs Rosengård (21:00), Bayern vs Benfica (21:00)
Thursday 22 December:
Group A
Real Madrid vs Vllaznia (21:00), Chelsea vs Paris (21:00)
Group B
St. Pölten vs Wolfsburg (18:45), Slavia Praha vs Roma (18:45)
Knockout stage dates
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
13:00 CET, 10 February, Nyon
Quarter-finals
First leg: 21/22 March
Second leg: 29/30 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 22/23 April
Second leg: 29/30 April
Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)
Saturday 3 June (18:00)