Women's Champions League top scorers: Malard edges ahead of Geyse, Pajor, Bonmatí, Lacasse and Kerr

Melvine Malard struck twice on Matchday 4 to move to the front in the UEFA Women's Champions League Top Scorer race.

The Lyon attacker, who scored two headers against Zürich, is level on four goals with Geyse, Ewa Pajor, Aitana Bonmatí, Cloé Lacasse and Sam Kerr, but leads the way courtesy of her four assists.

We look at the contest to succeed the injured Alexia Putellas at the top of the charts this season, with the race also on to match or surpass Tabea Wassmuth's mark of eight in the inaugural group stage of 2021/22.

Top Scorer standings

Last updated: 7 December

2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

4 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

4 Geyse (Barcelona)

4 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

4 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

4 Cloé Lacasse (Benfica)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

3 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

3 Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

3 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

Top Scorer: Malard's Lyon goals

2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (whole season)

6 Cloé Lacasse (Benfica)

6 Fenna Kalma (Twente)

5 Esther González (Real Madrid)

4 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

4 Fortesa Berisha (Hajvalia)

4 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

4 Helena Ósk Hálfdánardóttir (Breidablik)

4 Dany Helena (Qiryat Gat)

4 Fabienne Humm (Zürich)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

4 Emilie Nautnes (Rosenborg)

4 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

4 Ana Vitória (Benfica)

4 Carolina Weir (Real Madrid)

4 Mateja Zver (St. Pölten)

2022/23 Women's Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

4 Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

4 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

3 Geyse (Barcelona)

3 Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal)

2 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

2 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

2 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

2 Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain)

2 Frida Maanum (Arsenal)

2 Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

2 Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

2 Francisca Nazareth (Benfica)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

8 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

7 Geyse (Barcelona)

5 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

5 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

5 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

4 Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

4 Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

4 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

4 Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Top Scorer: Sam Kerr's four Chelsea goals

UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12