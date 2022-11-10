What to look out for on UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 3

The UEFA Women's Champions League group stage resumes on Wednesday 23 November with a pair of highly anticipated ties. We preview the action.

Top-two showdowns

By coincidence, in all four groups the current top two meet over the next pair of matchdays. In Group A, Chelsea, who made a surprise group exit last season, have perhaps been the pick of all 16 clubs so far with their 1-0 win at Paris and 8-0 dismantling of Vllaznia. However, they take on a Real Madrid side who sit just two points behind and have already accounted for Manchester City in round 1. Madrid also boast their signing from City, Caroline Weir, who scored twice in her former side's 3-1 League Cup final defeat of Chelsea in March.

Also on Wednesday, debutants Roma and two-time champions Wolfsburg both put perfect Group B records on the line, the Italian side having shown fine form in Serie A this season and produced a remarkable recovery to beat St. Pölten 4-3 on Matchday 2. They also overcame Juventus on penalties to win the Italian Super Cup on 5 November.

Two more teams yet to drop points face off on Thursday with Barcelona, on 13 Group D goals already and now returning to Camp Nou, hoping to repeat their 2018/19 semi-final defeat of Bayern, who maintained their 100% start by coming from behind to beat Benfica 3-2 on Matchday 2. Georgia Stanway restored parity on 83 minutes in Seixal before netting the winner deep into added time.

Finally, Juventus coach Joe Montemurro faces his former club Arsenal, who are two points ahead in Group C. Both might have been expected to tussle for second place behind Lyon, but Arsenal won 5-1 away to the holders and Juve drew 1-1 when OL visited Turin.

Highlights: Benfica 2-3 Bayern

Lyon and Paris seek kick-starts

That Lyon and Paris are playing catch-up in their groups is a huge surprise. Lyon, who claimed their eighth title last season, are three points adrift of second in Group C after suffering that historic loss to Arsenal and then surrendering a half-time lead against Juventus, with the likes of Ada Hegerberg, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Ellie Carpenter, Catarina Macario and Sara Däbritz all sidelined.

Lyon visit Zürich, who they have put 24 goals past in their three previous European meetings. However, both Juventus and Arsenal had difficulties breaking down a very well-organised Zürich side under Inka Grings.

Paris have gone from scoring 25 without reply in their six perfect group wins last season to being without a goal or victory in Group A so far. They will look to put that right against Albanian pioneers Vllaznia, who learned a tough lesson at Chelsea in their first away game. Paris, though, have not been at their incisive best in the injury absence of Marie-Antoinette Katoto, despite the arrival of Lieke Martens and useful contributions from Kadidiatou Diani and Grace Geyoro.

Highlights: Lyon 1-5 Arsenal

When are the rest of the Women's Champions League group stage games? Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Briefing notes

• One of Slavia or St. Pölten will gain first-ever group points when they face off in Mladá Boleslav, though both will feel unfortunate not to have done so against Roma. Also hoping to get off the mark are Benfica and Rosengård, who were both comfortably beaten by Barcelona and surrendered leads against Bayern.

• As is standard in home-and-away groups in UEFA club competition, these Matchday 3 fixtures will be reversed in a fortnight, starting a busy conclusion where the last three sets of games are played in consecutive midweeks.