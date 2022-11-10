What to look out for on UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 3
Thursday 10 November 2022
We preview the action as the top two sides in each group prepare to face off.
The UEFA Women's Champions League group stage resumes on Wednesday 23 November with a pair of highly anticipated ties. We preview the action.
Wednesday 23 November:
Group A
Paris vs Vllaznia (18:45), Chelsea vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Group B
Slavia Praha vs St. Pölten (18:45), Roma vs Wolfsburg (21:00)
Thursday 24 November:
Group C
Zürich vs Lyon (18:45), Juventus vs Arsenal (21:00)
Group D
Barcelona vs Bayern (18:45), Benfica vs Rosengård (21:00)
All times CET
Top-two showdowns
By coincidence, in all four groups the current top two meet over the next pair of matchdays. In Group A, Chelsea, who made a surprise group exit last season, have perhaps been the pick of all 16 clubs so far with their 1-0 win at Paris and 8-0 dismantling of Vllaznia. However, they take on a Real Madrid side who sit just two points behind and have already accounted for Manchester City in round 1. Madrid also boast their signing from City, Caroline Weir, who scored twice in her former side's 3-1 League Cup final defeat of Chelsea in March.
Also on Wednesday, debutants Roma and two-time champions Wolfsburg both put perfect Group B records on the line, the Italian side having shown fine form in Serie A this season and produced a remarkable recovery to beat St. Pölten 4-3 on Matchday 2. They also overcame Juventus on penalties to win the Italian Super Cup on 5 November.
Two more teams yet to drop points face off on Thursday with Barcelona, on 13 Group D goals already and now returning to Camp Nou, hoping to repeat their 2018/19 semi-final defeat of Bayern, who maintained their 100% start by coming from behind to beat Benfica 3-2 on Matchday 2. Georgia Stanway restored parity on 83 minutes in Seixal before netting the winner deep into added time.
Finally, Juventus coach Joe Montemurro faces his former club Arsenal, who are two points ahead in Group C. Both might have been expected to tussle for second place behind Lyon, but Arsenal won 5-1 away to the holders and Juve drew 1-1 when OL visited Turin.
Lyon and Paris seek kick-starts
That Lyon and Paris are playing catch-up in their groups is a huge surprise. Lyon, who claimed their eighth title last season, are three points adrift of second in Group C after suffering that historic loss to Arsenal and then surrendering a half-time lead against Juventus, with the likes of Ada Hegerberg, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Ellie Carpenter, Catarina Macario and Sara Däbritz all sidelined.
Lyon visit Zürich, who they have put 24 goals past in their three previous European meetings. However, both Juventus and Arsenal had difficulties breaking down a very well-organised Zürich side under Inka Grings.
Paris have gone from scoring 25 without reply in their six perfect group wins last season to being without a goal or victory in Group A so far. They will look to put that right against Albanian pioneers Vllaznia, who learned a tough lesson at Chelsea in their first away game. Paris, though, have not been at their incisive best in the injury absence of Marie-Antoinette Katoto, despite the arrival of Lieke Martens and useful contributions from Kadidiatou Diani and Grace Geyoro.
When are the rest of the Women's Champions League group stage games?
Matchday 4: 7/8 December
Matchday 5: 15/16 December
Matchday 6: 21/22 December
Briefing notes
• One of Slavia or St. Pölten will gain first-ever group points when they face off in Mladá Boleslav, though both will feel unfortunate not to have done so against Roma. Also hoping to get off the mark are Benfica and Rosengård, who were both comfortably beaten by Barcelona and surrendered leads against Bayern.
• As is standard in home-and-away groups in UEFA club competition, these Matchday 3 fixtures will be reversed in a fortnight, starting a busy conclusion where the last three sets of games are played in consecutive midweeks.
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 18:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity arena has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 2 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.