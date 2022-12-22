UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's Champions League: Who went through and won the groups?

Thursday 22 December 2022

The eight quarter-finalists are set.

Chelsea topped Group A ahead of Paris
Chelsea topped Group A ahead of Paris Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The eight UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists are set.

Through to quarter-finals

CGroup winners: Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Wolfsburg

Group runners-up: Bayern München, Lyon (holders), Paris Saint-Germain, Roma

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
CHE Chelsea
Playing now
6 5 1 0 19 1 18 16
PSG Paris
Playing now
6 3 1 2 11 5 6 10
MAD Real Madrid
Playing now
6 2 2 2 9 6 3 8
VLL Vllaznia
Playing now
6 0 0 6 1 28 -27 0

Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Paris are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
WOL Wolfsburg
Playing now
6 4 2 0 19 5 14 14
ROM Roma
Playing now
6 4 1 1 16 8 8 13
STP St. Pölten
Playing now
6 1 1 4 7 22 -15 4
SLA Slavia Praha
Playing now
6 0 2 4 1 8 -7 2

Wolfsburg are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Roma are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ARS Arsenal
Playing now
6 4 1 1 19 5 14 13
LYO Lyon
Playing now
6 3 2 1 10 6 4 11
JUV Juventus
Playing now
6 2 3 1 9 3 6 9
ZUR Zürich
Playing now
6 0 0 6 2 26 -24 0

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Lyon are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
BAR Barcelona
Playing now
6 5 0 1 29 6 23 15
BAY Bayern
Playing now
6 5 0 1 14 7 7 15
BEN Benfica
Playing now
6 2 0 4 8 21 -13 6
ROS Rosengård
Playing now
6 0 0 6 3 20 -17 0

Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Bayern are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

