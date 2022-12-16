Women's Champions League round-up and highlights: Paris, Chelsea, Roma celebrate while Slavia hold Wolfsburg

Former UEFA Women's Champions League runners-up Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, along with debutants Roma, all booked quarter-final slots on Friday as Real Madrid and St. Pölten saw their chances end, and Wolfsburg missed the chance to clinch Group B as they were held by eliminated Slavia Praha.

State of play Through to quarter-finals: Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Wolfsburg Could reach quarter-finals on Matchday 6: Juventus, Lyon Unable to reach quarter-finals: Benfica, Real Madrid, Rosengård, Slavia Praha, St. Pölten, Vllaznia, Zürich

Group A

Paris secured their place in the quarter-finals as a goal in either half knocked out Real Madrid, who needed a point to stay in contention. Sandy Baltimore hit the crossbar early on, before Freja Olofsson thumped a shot against the inside of the post at the other end. But the deadlock was broken when Élisa de Almeida met a corner at the near post and flicked in her first UEFA Women's Champions League goal.

Sandie Toletti and Athenea del Castillo also hit the woodwork for the visitors, before Baltimore again rattled the crossbar with a long-range effort. Paris doubled their lead when Olga Carmona tripped Ashley Lawrence in the box and Kadidiatou Diani coolly netted from the spot. The visitors gave themselves hope when substitute Claudia Zornoza fired home, but their hopes of a second straight quarter-final are over.

Chelsea secured their fourth appearance in the quarter-finals with a straightforward four-goal win in Albania, where they were rarely troubled. Sophie Ingle's passed finish gave the visitors the perfect start, before Fran Kirby doubled their lead after a quick free-kick from Jelena Čanković.

Kateřina Svitková's header and a Maren Mjelde penalty rounded off a comfortable night's work for Emma Hayes's team, exactly one year on from the 4-0 loss at Wolfsburg that sent the 2020/21 finalists out in the group stage. They now welcome Paris to Stamford Bridge on Thursday with first place at stake.

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts CHE Chelsea Playing now 5 4 1 0 16 1 15 13 PSG Paris Playing now 5 3 1 1 11 2 9 10 MAD Real Madrid Playing now 5 1 2 2 4 5 -1 5 VLL Vllaznia Playing now 5 0 0 5 0 23 -23 0

22 December: Real Madrid vs Vllaznia, Chelsea vs Paris

Group B

Olivie Lukášová's outstanding goalkeeping performance inspired Slavia to their second point of the campaign at Wolfsburg, who would have sealed first place with victory. Among numerous saves, Lukášová tipped Alexandra Popp's volley over the crossbar as the two-time champions, who had already progressed, were denied a 12th win in 13 European home matches.

Wolfsburg still need to beat St. Pölten on Matchday 6 to make sure of winning the group, or Roma will be able to overtake them with victory over Slavia.

Debutants Roma are through with a game to spare thanks to a late four-goal burst that ended St. Pölten's hopes. After a lengthy rain stoppage early in the first half, Annamaria Serturini put the home side ahead at the break and it was still 1-0 with eight minutes left.

On Matchday 2, Roma hit four goals in 13 minutes to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-3 win at St. Pölten, and tonight they got that many in just over half that time as Benedetta Glionna and Manuela Giugliano both struck twice, helping Alessandro Spugna's team become the 55th different club to reach the quarter-finals.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts WOL Wolfsburg Playing now 5 3 2 0 11 3 8 11 ROM Roma Playing now 5 3 1 1 13 8 5 10 STP St. Pölten Playing now 5 1 1 3 5 14 -9 4 SLA Slavia Praha Playing now 5 0 2 3 1 5 -4 2

22 December: St. Pölten vs Wolfsburg, Slavia Praha vs Roma