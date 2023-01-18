Women's football documentary EQUALS launches on UEFA.tv

EQUALS, a six-part documentary series putting viewers one-on-one with some of the top stars in the women's game like never before, is available today free to view on UEFA.tv.

The series examines the rapid rise of women's football across Europe as well as the challenges that remain, against the backdrop of a record-breaking UEFA Women's EURO 2022, which captivated audiences the world over last summer.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA managing director of women's football, said about the series: "I am incredibly grateful towards the players that shared their stories and emotions for this series in the midst of last summer's historic UEFA Women's EURO 2022. Because of that, EQUALS gives viewers unprecedented access with the top stars in our sport, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. Fans will experience the game like never before, as well as better understand the exciting future that lies ahead for women's football."

Each episode features a principal theme as players from all 16 teams that participated in Women's EURO 2022 candidly share their experiences and opinions and also discuss the road ahead for future development.

Hear about the pressures faced on and off the field as the coverage of women's football increases.

EQUALS episode 1: Pressure is a privilege

Learn what has made the Nordic teams and their players so successful, uncover more about the culture and football in the region and how this can be linked to aiding the development of young players.

EQUALS episode 2: From the North

Find out how injury and illness take their toll on some of the game's leading lights.

EQUALS episode 3: Hero to zero

Hear about the importance of emotional support at all levels of the game and take a closer look at the progress of some of the tournament hopefuls.

EQUALS episode 4: Friends & family

As Women's EURO enters the knockout stages, examine how women's football and its protagonists are changing, with in-depth perspectives from the stars of tomorrow and household names who have been there and done it already.

EQUALS episode 5: Real models not role models

Look to the future of women's football, while capturing the current state of play in the wake of the EURO final and where the game can grow from here.

EQUALS episode 6: The start not the end

What the stars say in EQUALS

Leah Williamson (England/Arsenal): "My mum had to pretend to be a boy to play football. I didn't, I had the luxury of being able to play, but there's definitely been hurdles. I presume everybody in this generation and this team would have had the same hurdles and we've all got to where we are today because we loved it."

Sarah Zadrazil (Austria/Bayern München): "We have to pave the way for the next generation, to show them that it's possible to play in big stadiums, in sold-out stadiums, that it's possible to become a professional footballer, even if you are a girl. Especially if you're a girl. It's possible."

Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Lyon): "I'm pretty convinced that if you start to teach a six-year-old girl how to play a pass, rather than when she's 15, the level is going to be pretty different in some years."

Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden/Chelsea): "Giving girls and boys an equal opportunity to start with is extremely important."

Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona): "You can see the compromises, how we are all chasing the same aim and we won't stop until we achieve it."