UEFA Women's Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs
Thursday, 2 February 2023
All the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists' winter transfers.
The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists have the chance to add to their squads before the ties in March – UEFA.com tracks all the ins and outs after the closure of the transfer windows in their respective countries.
Player registration for knockout stage
The quarter-finalists are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players ahead of the rest of the competition.
Such registration must be completed by 16 March 2023 (24.00CET) at the latest.
Any or all of the players from the above quota of three may have been fielded for another club in round 1, round 2 or the group stage.
Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA, the updated squad lists will be published on UEFA.com.
Arsenal
In: Sabrina D'Angelo (Vittsjö), Kathrine Kühl (Nordsjælland), Gio Queiroz (Everton, end of loan), Victoria Pelova (Ajax), Fran Stenson (Birmingham City, end of loan)
Out: Mana Iwabuchi (Tottenham, loan), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa)
Barcelona
In: Giulia Dragoni (Inter)
Out: Ornella Vignola (Deportivo Alavés, loan)
Bayern München
In: Tuva Hansen (Brann)
Out: Janina Leitzig (Leicester City, loan)
Chelsea
In: none
Out: Beth England (Tottenham), Aniek Nouwen (AC Milan, loan)
Lyon
In: none
Out: Nesrine Bahlouli (AC Milan), Inès Jaurena (released), Kysha Sylla (Dijon, loan)
Paris Saint-Germain
In: Korbin Albert (Notre Dame University), Allyson Swaby (Angel City, loan), Amalie Vangsgaard (Linköping)
Out: Estelle Cascarino (Man United, loan), Magnaba Folquet (Fleury, loan), Bénédicte Simon (Juventus), Lydia Williams (Brighton), Lina Yang (Shanghai Shenli, end of loan, now on loan at Levante)
Roma
In: Vicky Losada (Man City), Alva Selerud (Linköping)
Out: Paloma Lázaro (Parma)
Wolfsburg
In: none
Out: none
Players who joined a club and immediately left on loan, or who have signed but will not move until the close season, are not included.