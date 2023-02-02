UEFA Women's Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists have the chance to add to their squads before the ties in March – UEFA.com tracks all the ins and outs after the closure of the transfer windows in their respective countries.

Player registration for knockout stage The quarter-finalists are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players ahead of the rest of the competition. Such registration must be completed by 16 March 2023 (24.00CET) at the latest. Any or all of the players from the above quota of three may have been fielded for another club in round 1, round 2 or the group stage. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA, the updated squad lists will be published on UEFA.com. For full regulations on player registration, click here.

In: Sabrina D'Angelo (Vittsjö), Kathrine Kühl (Nordsjælland), Gio Queiroz (Everton, end of loan), Victoria Pelova (Ajax), Fran Stenson (Birmingham City, end of loan)

Out: Mana Iwabuchi (Tottenham, loan), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa)

In: Giulia Dragoni (Inter)

Out: Ornella Vignola (Deportivo Alavés﻿, loan)

In: Tuva Hansen (Brann)

Out: Janina Leitzig (Leicester City, loan)

In: none

Out: Beth England (Tottenham), Aniek Nouwen (AC Milan, loan)

In: none

Out: Nesrine Bahlouli (AC Milan), Inès Jaurena (released), Kysha Sylla (Dijon, loan)

In: Korbin Albert (Notre Dame University), Allyson Swaby (Angel City, loan), Amalie Vangsgaard (Linköping)

Out: Estelle Cascarino (Man United, loan), Magnaba Folquet (Fleury, loan), Bénédicte Simon (Juventus), Lydia Williams (Brighton), Lina Yang (Shanghai Shenli, end of loan, now on loan at Levante)

In: Vicky Losada (Man City), Alva Selerud (Linköping)

Out: Paloma Lázaro (Parma)

In: none

Out: none

Players who joined a club and immediately left on loan, or who have signed but will not move until the close season, are not included.