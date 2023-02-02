UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Women's Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs

Thursday, 2 February 2023

All the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists' winter transfers.

Kathrine Kühl, Sabrina D'Angelo and Victoria Pelova all signed for Arsenal in January
Kathrine Kühl, Sabrina D'Angelo and Victoria Pelova all signed for Arsenal in January Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists have the chance to add to their squads before the ties in March – UEFA.com tracks all the ins and outs after the closure of the transfer windows in their respective countries.

Player registration for knockout stage

The quarter-finalists are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players ahead of the rest of the competition.

Such registration must be completed by 16 March 2023 (24.00CET) at the latest.

Any or all of the players from the above quota of three may have been fielded for another club in round 1, round 2 or the group stage.

Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA, the updated squad lists will be published on UEFA.com.

For full regulations on player registration, click here.

Arsenal

In: Sabrina D'Angelo (Vittsjö), Kathrine Kühl (Nordsjælland), Gio Queiroz (Everton, end of loan), Victoria Pelova (Ajax), Fran Stenson (Birmingham City, end of loan)
Out: Mana Iwabuchi (Tottenham, loan), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa)

Barcelona

In: Giulia Dragoni (Inter)
Out: Ornella Vignola (Deportivo Alavés﻿, loan)

Bayern München

In: Tuva Hansen (Brann)
Out: Janina Leitzig (Leicester City, loan)

Chelsea

In: none
Out: Beth England (Tottenham), Aniek Nouwen (AC Milan, loan)

Goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage

Lyon

In: none
Out: Nesrine Bahlouli (AC Milan), Inès Jaurena (released), Kysha Sylla (Dijon, loan)

Paris Saint-Germain

In: Korbin Albert (Notre Dame University), Allyson Swaby (Angel City, loan), Amalie Vangsgaard (Linköping)
Out: Estelle Cascarino (Man United, loan), Magnaba Folquet (Fleury, loan), Bénédicte Simon (Juventus), Lydia Williams (Brighton), Lina Yang (Shanghai Shenli, end of loan, now on loan at Levante)

Roma

In: Vicky Losada (Man City), Alva Selerud (Linköping)
Out: Paloma Lázaro (Parma)

Wolfsburg

In: none
Out: none

Players who joined a club and immediately left on loan, or who have signed but will not move until the close season, are not included.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, 2 February 2023

Selected for you

Quarter-final draw: 10 February
Live 19/01/2023

Quarter-final draw: 10 February

The draw for the rest of the competition is streamed live from 13:00 CET on Friday 10 February.
Meet the quarter-finalists
Live 01/02/2023

Meet the quarter-finalists

Meet the eight teams through to March's UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.