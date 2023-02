UEFA Women's Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists have the chance to add to their squads before the ties in March – UEFA.com tracks all the ins and outs after the closure of the transfer windows in their respective countries.

Player registration for knockout stage

The quarter-finalists are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players ahead of the rest of the competition.

Such registration must be completed by 16 March 2023 (24.00CET) at the latest.

Any or all of the players from the above quota of three may have been fielded for another club in round 1, round 2 or the group stage.

Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA, the updated squad lists will be published on UEFA.com.

For full regulations on player registration, click here.